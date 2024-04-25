Jennifer Aniston teams with Diablo Cody for remake of "9 to 5"

When "9 to 5" was first released in 1980, the internet was still a rumbling of the future, and remote work was a practical luxury that had not yet entered the imagination as something to even look for, or gripe about. So, what would a remake of the Colin Higgins comedy about office life, originally starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton, look like 44+ years later? Seems like we're about to find out.

On Thursday, it was confirmed by Entertainment Weekly that Jennifer Aniston's Echo Films production company will partner with 20th Century Studios for a remake of "9 to 5," with Diablo Cody ("Juno," "Jennifer's Body") attached to write the script. And although casting details and a release date were not included in the confirmation, fans of the original are already weighing-in with excitement or, in some cases, apprehension, and their picks for who should take on the three iconic lead roles — all big shoes to fill.

Out Magazine responded to the news of Aniston and Cody's project with a list of queer actors they'd like to see stirring up some Skinny & Sweet, with Sarah Paulson, Tessa Thompson, Niecy Nash and Abbi Jacobson among their top picks. My vote would be for Lizzy Caplan, and not just because she'd look great in that Snow White costume. But also, yeah, because of that.