Zachary Levi of "Shazam!" endorses Donald Trump, acknowledging it as "career suicide"

Actor Zachary Levi, known for his role as DC Comics Superhero, Shazam, endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election over the weekend, acknowledging the move as a form of "career suicide."

Levi appeared at MAGA's “Team Trump’s Reclaim America Tour" on Saturday to moderate an event with RFK Jr. and former Democratic congresswoman turned conservative, Tulsi Gabbard.

Speaking to the crowd, Levi said, “We’re here for unity . . . whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican . . . every one of us is a child of God," per The Daily Beast.

“We’re here to make sure that we are going to take back this country," the "Shazam!" star continued. "We are going to make it great again. We are going to make it healthy again. And so, I stand with Bobby, and I stand with Tulsi, and I stand with everyone else who is standing with President Trump. He’s gonna get us there because he’s gonna have the backing and the support and the wisdom and the knowledge and the fight that exists in Robert Kennedy Jr. and former representative Tulsi Gabbard."

Levi acknowledged that his show of support for the Republican presidential nominee was not likely to earn him favor among his colleagues. “Within my industry, as you can probably imagine, Hollywood is a very, very liberal town and this very well could constitute career suicide, so I’m glad I did it with you guys,” he said.

Levi stoked controversy in January of 2023 when he showed support for misinformation regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. Responding to a tweet asking, "Do you agree or not that Pfizer is a real danger to the world?” Levi replied, “Hardcore agree," as noted by Variety.