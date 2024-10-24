"He has to be defeated": Wisconsin GOP lawmaker endorses Harris after Trump's reported Hitler praise

The list of Republican elected officials pulling the lever for Kamala Harris in November keeps growing.

Wisconsin lawmaker Rob Cowles, the longest-serving member of the state’s Senate, told local radio station Civic Media that he plans to cast a ballot for Harris following reports that Trump previously praised Hitler and his generals.

“I probably should have done this sooner, but there was concern about blowback, you know, and public safety,” Cowles admitted. “This is one of the most important things I’ve done.”

For Cowles, the decision to endorse ultimately came down to Trump’s reported support of the Nazi leader and what Cowles sees as his disdain for the Constitution.

“You’ve got Trump saying nice things about Hitler? And sucking up to Putin? No. He is clearly our enemy, Putin,” Cowles said.

Cowles noted that he didn’t agree with much of Harris’ agenda, but said the stakes were too high to sit the race out.

“Trump has to be defeated. And we have to protect the Constitution,” Cowles said. “The country will go on, even with some liberal things that Harris might do.”

On Wednesday, Cowles' fellow Wisconsin Republican Shawn Reilly endorsed Harris, too. The mayor of Waukesha told local Fox affiliate WITI that he was “terrified” of a second Trump term, urging voters in the Republican stronghold he governs to back Harris.

Other prominent Republicans including former Vice President Dick Cheney and former Michigan congressman Fred Upton have backed Harris. Former Vice President Mike Pence and former President George W. Bush have declined to endorse Trump.

Watch Cowles' interview below: