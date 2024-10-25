Majority of contributions from agro-political action committees went to Republicans, report finds

A Wednesday report from Agri-Pulse has found that agribusiness and food-related political action committees have contributed largely to Republicans. Campaign finance data is released quarterly by the Federal Election Commission. The most recent statistics were released on Sept. 22.

Two hundred and sixty-two agro and food-related PACs awarded nearly $27 million total to congressional campaigns in the 2024 election cycle. Sixty-six percent of those donations went to Republicans, according to recent data compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics and analyzed by Agri-Pulse. Total donations also included nearly $1.8 million in contributions from the PAC operated by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn "GT" Thompson, R-Pa., earned the most donations ($158,106). Other top GOP recipients within the House were House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota, and two members of the Committee on Ways and Means, Adrian Smith of Nebraska and Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota.

Top recipients among House Democrats included Rep. Jim Costa of California, Rep. Sanford Bishop of Georgia, Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota, and Rep. David Scott of Georgia.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., who is the favorite amongst Democrats to lead the Senate Agriculture Committee in 2025, earned the most donations ($101,000) amongst all Senate candidates. Klobuchar also earned significantly more donations than any Senate Republicans. Republican Sen. Deb Fischer from Nebraska received the most donations ($70,500).

Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester — who is looking to succeed the retiring senior Sen. Thomas Carpe — Sen. Jon Tester from Montana, Sen. Tammy Baldwin from Montana and Sen. Bob Casey from Pennsylvania were other top recipients amongst Senate Democrats.

The top contributor amongst agro- and food-related PACs is American Crystal Sugar, a Minnesota-based cooperative specializing in sugar production.