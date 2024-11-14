John Stamos calls "Full House" co-star Dave Coulier "my brother" after learning of cancer diagnosis

Uncle Jesse and Uncle Joey are forever family.

"Full House" stars and friends John Stamos and Dave Coulier's bond is as strong as ever. This was made apparent after Coulier revealed on Wednesday he had been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, reports People.

After the actor shared his diagnosis with the world, Stamos took to Instagram to show his longtime co-star some love and appreciation in a series of photos and videos. The photos are from different points of the pair's decades-long friendship from the "Full House" days to the present day, including an image of late "Full House" star Bob Saget. The caption read, "My brother from day 1. Love you @dcoulier and I’ll be by your side through it all."

The 65-year-old Coulier told People Magazine that he received his diagnosis after an infection caused swelling in his lymph nodes. "I went from, I got a little bit of a head cold to I have cancer, and it was pretty overwhelming. This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey," he said. Coulier shared that immediately after his diagnosis in October he began chemotherapy and shaved his head as a “preemptive strike."

Coulier was also on "The Today Show" with Hoda Kotb to share his experience. "I'm treating this as a journey. If I can help people get a breast exam, a colonoscopy, or a prostate exam. Go do it because, for me, early detection meant everything," he urged.

During that appearance, weatherman Al Roker, who also had cancer in 2020, hugged Coulier and told him he loved him.