"I can't pay my bills": Rudy Giuliani has freakout during court hearing on property handover

Former New York mayor and personal lawyer for Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, lost his cool with a federal judge on Tuesday, during a court hearing in Manhattan in which he was questioned on the holdup in forking over the remaining assets needed to make good on his legal debts.

Accused of destroying the reputations of two Georgia election workers by manufacturing the narrative that they interfered with the 2020 presidential election in an effort to "steal" it from Trump, Giuliani now owes them $148 million, which he's been chipping away at in fits and spurts — but not fast enough, according to the judge.

In early November, Giuliani was ordered to turn over a prized Mercedes and a watch given to him by his grandfather but claims he's been struggling to secure the paperwork needed to do so. When prodded by the judge on this during his most recent hearing, Giuliani reportedly raised his voice, according to Reuters, saying, "Your implication that I have been not diligent about this is totally incorrect. I don't have a car, I don't have a credit card, I don't have cash. I can't pay my bills."

Following his outburst, the judge reminded Giuliani that it would probably be best if he let his lawyer do the talking and reserve his own commentary for when he's under oath.

"There should be no higher priority for your client right now than complying with the court's orders. Period," The judge said, snuffing out the back and forth with a statement made directly to Giuliani's lawyer.