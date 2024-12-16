If you happen to have purchased immensely popular Stanley travel mugs for your pals this holiday . . . you may want to double-check the particular model you bought, as it might just end up harming you or someone else.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Dec. 12 a recall pertaining to 2.6 million Stanley Switchback and Trigger Action Travel Mugs because of potential burn hazards. As the recall notice states, "These mug's lid threads can shrink when exposed to heat and torque, causing the lid to detach during use, posing a burn hazard."

Oversized water bottles, Stanley brand chief among them, have become immensely popular recently due to purported health benefits. The recall impacts all sizes and colors of the mugs and all consumers "should immediately stop using the recalled travel mugs and contact Stanley to receive a free replacement lid, including shipping."

Thus far, 91 incident or injury reports have been received, which resulted in "8 burn injuries worldwide," including 11 of which required "medical attention." The mugs were sold at many major retailers, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target and more, both in-store and online.