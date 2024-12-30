Back in 2023, McDonald’s made headlines with its first-ever small-format, beverage-led concept called CosMc. The spinoff chain offers patrons an array of eclectic beverages, including Island Pick-Me-Up Punch, Tropical Spiceade and S’mores Cold Brew. There are also food items from Savory Hash Brown Bites and Pretzel Bites to Caramel Fudge Brownies and a Blueberry Lemon Cookie Sundae.

CosMc quickly became a hit. The chain’s inaugural location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, saw double the number of visits that a typical McDonald’s saw chainwide last December, according to a report from Placer.ai. CosMc also had triple the amount of traffic per square foot than a traditional McDonald's, the report added.

McDonald’s isn’t the only fast food restaurant opening café spinoffs. Last month, Taco Bell introduced its new drink-focused concept called Live Más Café. The café officially opened its doors on Dec. 9, Nation’s Restaurant News reported.

Live Más Café’s menu items include specialty drinks like Coffee and Churro Chillers, agua frescas, coffees and other cult-favorite foods. Per Taco Bell, its café is a “unique experience where fans can enjoy specialty drinks...This café redefines the Taco Bell experience with an innovative beverage lineup and Bellristas, providing exceptional flavor and hospitality in a cozy, inviting atmosphere, all while maintaining the great value customers love.”

As explained by Nation’s Restaurant News, Taco Bell has been experimenting with its drinks lineup in recent years. That includes testing new flavors and combinations that push the boundaries of what Taco Bell is typically known for serving. The burrito chain began testing its Coffee Chillers and Churro Chillers in late 2023 and its Agua Refrescas in April. Few months later, it introduced multiple flavors of Limonada Freeze (lemonade, strawberry lemonade and vanilla creme).

In 2022, Taco Bell tested cold brew coffee options and earlier in 2024, the chain tested Baja Blast Charged Berry and Mtn Dew Energy Baja Blast.

Live Más Café offers additional drinks like Cinnavanilla Coffee Churro Chiller, Cinnabon Caramel Iced or Hot Coffee, Vanilla Crema Iced or Hot Coffee, Limonada Iced Tea and more, according to promotional material obtained by TODAY. The café also taps into the dirty soda trend with its Dirty Baja Blast.

Want more great food writing and recipes? Subscribe to Salon Food's newsletter, The Bite.

“We’re always looking for new ways to elevate the Taco Bell experience, and the Live Más Café is the perfect example of that,” Taco Bell president Scott Mezvinsky said in a statement. “This innovative pilot concept is all about expanding the boundaries of what Taco Bell can be, creating a dynamic space where guests can experience our bold flavors in new and exciting ways.”

Taco Bell’s latest concept was launched in partnership with Diversified Restaurant Group, one of Taco Bell’s largest franchisees.

“This isn’t just a menu update message — it’s a movement,” Diversified Restaurant Group CEO, SG Ellison, said in a statement. “The new beverage platform will empower consumers to live bold and live beyond, and Taco Bell has allowed us to help write the book on this exciting new concept.”