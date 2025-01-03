“American Psycho” turns 25 and more: The biggest pop culture anniversaries to look out for in 2025

Last year was a major year for pop culture anniversaries within film, television, music, entertainment and more. Ellen DeGeneres’ iconic Oscars selfie went viral 10 years ago last March. M. Night Shyamalan’s 1999 hit film “The Sixth Sense” celebrated its 25th anniversary August. And “Friends” made its debut 30 years ago last September.
The new year promises more pop culture moments to reminisce on, including the 25th anniversary of Mary Harron’s 2000 satirical horror flick “American Psycho.” Based on the 1991 novel by Bret Easton Ellis, the film adaptation stars Christian Bale as the villainous antihero Patrick Bateman — a Wall Street yuppie who leads a secret life as a serial killer. “American Psycho” later inspired a 2002 direct-to-video sequel directed by Morgan J. Freeman and starring Mila Kunis in the main role, and acclaimed director Luca Guadagnino ("Call Me By Your Name," "Challengers") is working on a remake of the original.
Other notable anniversaries to keep an eye out for include the 10th anniversary of Caitlyn Jenner’s Vanity Fair cover, which made headlines shortly after its publication; the 20th birthday of YouTube, which was founded by three former employees of PayPal; and the 60th anniversary of “The Sound of Music.”
Here’s a list of all the major pop culture anniversaries to look forward to:
- Jan. 7: “Empire” turns 10
- Jan. 8: “Leap Year” turns 15
- Jan. 9: “Malcolm in the Middle” turns 25
- Jan. 13: “Schitt's Creek” turns 10
- Jan. 24: 30 years after the O.J. Simpson trial began
- Jan. 27: “Before Sunrise” turns 30
- Feb. 6: “American Dad!” turns 20
- Feb. 12: “Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief” turns 15
- Feb. 13: “Fifty Shades of Grey” film turns 10
- Feb. 14: YouTube turns 20
- Feb. 15: “The Breakfast Club” turns 40
- Feb. 19: “Shutter Island” turns 15
- Feb. 21: “Avatar: The Last Airbender” TV show turns 20
- Feb. 26: 10 years after the black and blue or gold and white dress went viral on Tumblr
- March 2: “Parenthood” turns 15
- March 2: “The Sound of Music” film turns 60
- March 6: “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” turns 10
- March 17: “Erin Brockovich” film turns 25
- March 18: “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” turns 20
- March 23: “Pretty Woman” turns 35
- March 24: “The Office” turns 20
- March 27: “Grey’s Anatomy” turns 20
- March 27: “Victorious” turns 15
- March 30: 10 years after Trevor Noah replaced Jon Stewart as host of “The Daily Show”
- March 31: “The Road to El Dorado” turns 25
- March 31: “High Fidelity” film turns 25
- March 31: 30 years after Mexican pop star Selena was murdered at the age of 23
- March 31: “Younger” TV show turns 10
- April 3: 30 years after Amazon sold its first book: “Fluid Concepts and Creative Analogies: Computer Models of the Fundamental Mechanisms of Thought” by Douglas R. Hofstadter"
- April 3: “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” turns 50
- April 5: “Adventure Time” turns 15
- April 7: “Bad Boys” turns 30
- April 12: 30 years after Drew Barrymore flashed David Letterman on “The Late Show”
- April 14: “American Psycho” turns 25
- April 15: “The Amityville Horror” film turns 20
- April 16: “Kick-Ass” turns 15
- April 20: “Bride of Frankenstein” turns 90
- April 21: “While You Were Sleeping” film turns 30
- April 21: “The Basketball Diaries” film turns 30
- April 21: Match.com was created 30 years ago
- April 23: 10 years after Dr. Derek Shepherd (McDreamy) died in a car accident on “Grey’s Anatomy”
- May 4: “Luther” turns 15
- May 7: “Iron Man 2” turns 15
- May 15: “Mad Max: Fury Road” turns 10
- May 15: “Pitch Perfect 2” turns 10
- May 17: 10 years after Taylor Swift premiered her celebrity-filled music video for “Bad Blood”
- May 19: “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” turns 20
- May 19: “Die Hard with a Vengeance” turns 30
- May 24: “Braveheart” turns 30
- May 25: 20 years after Carrie Underwood won the fourth season of American Idol
- May 26: “Casper” film turns 30
- May 27: “Madagascar” turns 20
- May 31: “Survivor” turns 25
- June 1: “Dancing With the Stars” turns 20
- June 1: Caitlyn Jenner’s Vanity Fair cover turns 10
- June 5: “Sense8” turns 10
- June 7: “Love Island” turns 10
- June 7: “The Goonies” turns 40
- June 8: “Pretty Little Liars” TV show turns 15
- June 10: “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” film turns 20
- June 11: 20 years after Destiny's Child announced plans to disband during their worldwide concert tour, Destiny Fulfilled . . . and Lovin' It
- June 13: “How to Train Your Dragon” turns 15
- June 18: “Toy Story 3” turns 15
- June 14: 20 years after Michael Jackson was found not guilty on all 10 felony and all four misdemeanor charges in a 14-week child molestation trial
- June 15: “Batman Begins” turns 20
- June 16: “Batman Forever” turns 30
- June 17: “Even Stevens” turns 25
- June 19: “Inside Out” turns 10
- June 20: “Jaws” film turns 50
- June 22: “Lady and the Tramp” turns 70
- June 23: “Pocahontas” film turns 30
- June 24: “Mr. Robot” turns 10
- June 26: “The Gold Rush” turns 100
- June 30: “Apollo 13” turns 30
- June 30: “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” film turns 15
- July 3: “Back to the Future” turns 40
- July 4: “Die Hard 2” turns 35
- July 5: “Big Brother” turns 25
- July 9: “Despicable Me” turns 15
- July 10: 25 years after Coldplay released their debut album “Parachutes”
- July 12: “Rizzoli & Isles” turns 15
- July 15: “Wedding Crashers” turns 20
- July 16: “Inception” turns 15
- July 18: 20 years after Jude Law publicly apologized for cheating on Sienna Miller with their kids’ nanny
- July 19: “Clueless” turns 30
- July 25: “Sherlock” TV show turns 15
- July 27: “MasterChef” turns 15
- July 31: 10 years after Drake released his viral song “Hotline Bling”
- Aug. 4: “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia” turns 20
- Aug. 4: “Babe” film turns 30
- Aug. 7: “Real Genius” turns 40
- Aug. 8: “Weeds” turns 20
- Aug. 9: 30 years after Grateful Dead songwriter, lead guitarist, and vocalist Jerry Garcia died
- Aug. 13: “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” turns 15
- Aug. 13: “Eat Pray Love” turns 15
- Aug. 14: “Dora the Explorer” TV show turns 25
- Aug. 17: “The Great British Bake Off” turns 15
- Aug. 24: 30 years after Microsoft's Windows 95 operating system was launched
- Aug. 25: “Bring It On” turns 25
- Sept. 1: “Kids” film turns 30
- Sept. 2: 20 years after Kanye West infamously went off-script and said, “George Bush doesn’t care about black people,” during a Hurricane Katrina tribute
- Sept. 6: “Regular Show” turns 15
- Sept. 7: 30 years after TLC’s “Waterfalls” won the MTV Video Music Award for Video of the Year
- Sept. 8: 10 years after Stephen Colbert replaced David Letterman as host of “The Late Show”
- Sept. 11: “Girlfriends” turns 25
- Sept. 12: 15 years after Lady Gaga wore her meat dress to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards
- Sept. 13: “Bones” TV show turns 20
- Sept. 17: “Easy A” turns 15
- Sept. 19: “How I Met Your Mother” turns 20
- Sept. 19: “Goodfellas” turns 35
- Sept. 22: “Almost Famous” turns 25
- Sept. 22: “Everybody Hates Chris” turns 20
- Sept. 22: “Criminal Minds” turns 20
- Sept. 22: David Fincher’s “Se7en” turns 30
- Sept. 22: “Showgirls” turns 30
- Sept. 24: “Blue Bloods” turns 15
- Sept. 26: “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” film turns 50
- Sept. 26: “Downton Abbey” turns 15
- Oct. 1: “The Social Network” turns 15
- Oct. 2: 20 years after Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston finalized their divorce
- Oct. 3: 30 years after O. J. Simpson was found not guilty of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman
- Oct. 5: “Gilmore Girls” turns 25
- Oct. 6: Instagram turns 15
- Oct. 6: “Requiem for a Dream” turns 25
- Oct. 6: “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” turns 25
- Oct. 11: “Oklahoma!” turns 70
- Oct. 12: “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” turns 10
- Oct. 20: “Mildred Pierce” film turns 80
- Oct. 26: “Supergirl” TV show turns 10
- Oct. 27: “Rebel Without a Cause” turns 70
- Oct. 31: “The Walking Dead” turns 15
- Nov. 3: 10 years after Leah Remini released her Scientology tell-all, “Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology”
- Nov. 3: “Charlie's Angels” film turns 25
- Nov. 6: “Master of None” turns 10
- Nov. 8: “Guitar Hero” video game turns 20
- Nov. 10: “Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls” turns 30
- Nov. 11: Joe Wright's “Pride & Prejudice” film turns 20
- Nov. 15: “The Phantom of the Opera” silent film turns 100
- Nov. 16: “Home Alone” turns 35
- Nov. 17: 10 years after Charlie Sheen admitted on Today that he contracted HIV “roughly four years ago”
- Nov. 17: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” film turns 25
- Nov. 19: 20 years after Russell Crowe pleaded guilty to second-degree assault over throwing a phone at a hotel employee
- Nov. 19: “One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest” film turns 50
- Nov. 20: “Carol” turns 10
- Nov. 20: Adele’s third studio album “25” turns 10
- Nov. 20: Marvel’s “Jessica Jones” TV show turns 10
- Nov. 22: “Toy Story” turns 30
- Nov. 24: “Love & Other Drugs” turns 15
- Nov. 24: “Tangled” turns 15
- Nov. 27: “The Danish Girl” turns 10
- Nov. 30: “Superstore” TV show turns 10
- Dec. 3: “Black Swan” turns 15
- Dec. 7: “Edward Scissorhands” turns 35
- Dec. 13: Ang Lee's “Sense and Sensibility” film turns 30
- Dec. 13: “Clue” turns 40
- Dec. 15: “Jumanji” turns 30
- Dec. 15: “Heat” turns 30
- Dec. 17: “Tron: Legacy” turns 15
- Dec. 18: “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” turns 10
- Dec. 18: “The Color Purple” film turns 40
- Dec. 21: “Battleship Potemkin” turns 100
- Dec. 22: “Miss Congeniality” turns 25
- Dec. 22: “You Can Count on Me” turns 25
- Dec. 25: “The Godfather Part III” turns 35
- Dec. 29: “Blue Valentine” turns 15
