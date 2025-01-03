“American Psycho” turns 25 and more: The biggest pop culture anniversaries to look out for in 2025

Last year was a major year for pop culture anniversaries within film, television, music, entertainment and more. Ellen DeGeneres’ iconic Oscars selfie went viral 10 years ago last March. M. Night Shyamalan’s 1999 hit film “The Sixth Sense” celebrated its 25th anniversary August. And “Friends” made its debut 30 years ago last September.

The new year promises more pop culture moments to reminisce on, including the 25th anniversary of Mary Harron’s 2000 satirical horror flick “American Psycho.” Based on the 1991 novel by Bret Easton Ellis, the film adaptation stars Christian Bale as the villainous antihero Patrick Bateman — a Wall Street yuppie who leads a secret life as a serial killer. “American Psycho” later inspired a 2002 direct-to-video sequel directed by Morgan J. Freeman and starring Mila Kunis in the main role, and acclaimed director Luca Guadagnino ("Call Me By Your Name," "Challengers") is working on a remake of the original.

Other notable anniversaries to keep an eye out for include the 10th anniversary of Caitlyn Jenner’s Vanity Fair cover, which made headlines shortly after its publication; the 20th birthday of YouTube, which was founded by three former employees of PayPal; and the 60th anniversary of “The Sound of Music.”

Here’s a list of all the major pop culture anniversaries to look forward to:

01 January Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke in the film 'Before Sunrise', 1995. (Castle Rock Entertainment/Getty Images) Jan. 7 : “Empire” turns 10

: “Empire” turns 10 Jan. 8 : “Leap Year” turns 15

: “Leap Year” turns 15 Jan. 9 : “Malcolm in the Middle” turns 25

: “Malcolm in the Middle” turns 25 Jan. 13 : “Schitt's Creek” turns 10

: “Schitt's Creek” turns 10 Jan. 24 : 30 years after the O.J. Simpson trial began

: 30 years after the O.J. Simpson trial began Jan. 27: “Before Sunrise” turns 30

02 February YouTube website homepage circa 2006. (Photo Illustration by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) Feb. 6 : “American Dad!” turns 20

: “American Dad!” turns 20 Feb. 12 : “Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief” turns 15

: “Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief” turns 15 Feb. 13 : “Fifty Shades of Grey” film turns 10

: “Fifty Shades of Grey” film turns 10 Feb. 14 : YouTube turns 20

: YouTube turns 20 Feb. 15 : “The Breakfast Club” turns 40

: “The Breakfast Club” turns 40 Feb. 19 : “Shutter Island” turns 15

: “Shutter Island” turns 15 Feb. 21 : “Avatar: The Last Airbender” TV show turns 20

: “Avatar: The Last Airbender” TV show turns 20 Feb. 26: 10 years after the black and blue or gold and white dress went viral on Tumblr

03 March John Cusack Stars In The Movie "High Fidelity." (Getty Images) March 2 : “Parenthood” turns 15

: “Parenthood” turns 15 March 2 : “The Sound of Music” film turns 60

: “The Sound of Music” film turns 60 March 6 : “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” turns 10

: “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” turns 10 March 17 : “Erin Brockovich” film turns 25

: “Erin Brockovich” film turns 25 March 18 : “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” turns 20

: “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” turns 20 March 23 : “Pretty Woman” turns 35

: “Pretty Woman” turns 35 March 24 : “The Office” turns 20

: “The Office” turns 20 March 27 : “Grey’s Anatomy” turns 20

: “Grey’s Anatomy” turns 20 March 27 : “Victorious” turns 15

: “Victorious” turns 15 March 30 : 10 years after Trevor Noah replaced Jon Stewart as host of “The Daily Show”

: 10 years after Trevor Noah replaced Jon Stewart as host of “The Daily Show” March 31 : “The Road to El Dorado” turns 25

: “The Road to El Dorado” turns 25 March 31 : “High Fidelity” film turns 25

: “High Fidelity” film turns 25 March 31 : 30 years after Mexican pop star Selena was murdered at the age of 23

: 30 years after Mexican pop star Selena was murdered at the age of 23 March 31: “Younger” TV show turns 10

04 April Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in the film 'Bad Boys', 1995. (Columbia Pictures/Getty Images) April 3 : 30 years after Amazon sold its first book: “Fluid Concepts and Creative Analogies: Computer Models of the Fundamental Mechanisms of Thought” by Douglas R. Hofstadter"

: 30 years after Amazon sold its first book: “Fluid Concepts and Creative Analogies: Computer Models of the Fundamental Mechanisms of Thought” by Douglas R. Hofstadter" April 3 : “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” turns 50

: “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” turns 50 April 5 : “Adventure Time” turns 15

: “Adventure Time” turns 15 April 7 : “Bad Boys” turns 30

: “Bad Boys” turns 30 April 12 : 30 years after Drew Barrymore flashed David Letterman on “The Late Show”

: 30 years after Drew Barrymore flashed David Letterman on “The Late Show” April 14 : “American Psycho” turns 25

: “American Psycho” turns 25 April 15 : “The Amityville Horror” film turns 20

: “The Amityville Horror” film turns 20 April 16 : “Kick-Ass” turns 15

: “Kick-Ass” turns 15 April 20 : “Bride of Frankenstein” turns 90

: “Bride of Frankenstein” turns 90 April 21 : “While You Were Sleeping” film turns 30

: “While You Were Sleeping” film turns 30 April 21 : “The Basketball Diaries” film turns 30

: “The Basketball Diaries” film turns 30 April 21 : Match.com was created 30 years ago

: Match.com was created 30 years ago April 23: 10 years after Dr. Derek Shepherd (McDreamy) died in a car accident on “Grey’s Anatomy”

05 May Jeff Probst on "Survivor" (CBS) May 4 : “Luther” turns 15

: “Luther” turns 15 May 7 : “Iron Man 2” turns 15

: “Iron Man 2” turns 15 May 15 : “Mad Max: Fury Road” turns 10

: “Mad Max: Fury Road” turns 10 May 15 : “Pitch Perfect 2” turns 10

: “Pitch Perfect 2” turns 10 May 17 : 10 years after Taylor Swift premiered her celebrity-filled music video for “Bad Blood”

: 10 years after Taylor Swift premiered her celebrity-filled music video for “Bad Blood” May 19 : “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” turns 20

: “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” turns 20 May 19 : “Die Hard with a Vengeance” turns 30

: “Die Hard with a Vengeance” turns 30 May 24 : “Braveheart” turns 30

: “Braveheart” turns 30 May 25 : 20 years after Carrie Underwood won the fourth season of American Idol

: 20 years after Carrie Underwood won the fourth season of American Idol May 26 : “Casper” film turns 30

: “Casper” film turns 30 May 27 : “Madagascar” turns 20

: “Madagascar” turns 20 May 31: “Survivor” turns 25

06 June Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles, and Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child perform at Oakland Arena on September 3, 2005 in Oakland, California. (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) June 1 : “Dancing With the Stars” turns 20

: “Dancing With the Stars” turns 20 June 1 : Caitlyn Jenner’s Vanity Fair cover turns 10

: Caitlyn Jenner’s Vanity Fair cover turns 10 June 5 : “Sense8” turns 10

: “Sense8” turns 10 June 7 : “Love Island” turns 10

: “Love Island” turns 10 June 7 : “The Goonies” turns 40

: “The Goonies” turns 40 June 8 : “Pretty Little Liars” TV show turns 15

: “Pretty Little Liars” TV show turns 15 June 10 : “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” film turns 20

: “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” film turns 20 June 11 : 20 years after Destiny's Child announced plans to disband during their worldwide concert tour, Destiny Fulfilled . . . and Lovin' It

: 20 years after Destiny's Child announced plans to disband during their worldwide concert tour, Destiny Fulfilled . . . and Lovin' It June 13 : “How to Train Your Dragon” turns 15

: “How to Train Your Dragon” turns 15 June 18 : “Toy Story 3” turns 15

: “Toy Story 3” turns 15 June 14 : 20 years after Michael Jackson was found not guilty on all 10 felony and all four misdemeanor charges in a 14-week child molestation trial

: 20 years after Michael Jackson was found not guilty on all 10 felony and all four misdemeanor charges in a 14-week child molestation trial June 15 : “Batman Begins” turns 20

: “Batman Begins” turns 20 June 16 : “Batman Forever” turns 30

: “Batman Forever” turns 30 June 17 : “Even Stevens” turns 25

: “Even Stevens” turns 25 June 19 : “Inside Out” turns 10

: “Inside Out” turns 10 June 20 : “Jaws” film turns 50

: “Jaws” film turns 50 June 22 : “Lady and the Tramp” turns 70

: “Lady and the Tramp” turns 70 June 23 : “Pocahontas” film turns 30

: “Pocahontas” film turns 30 June 24 : “Mr. Robot” turns 10

: “Mr. Robot” turns 10 June 26 : “The Gold Rush” turns 100

: “The Gold Rush” turns 100 June 30 : “Apollo 13” turns 30

: “Apollo 13” turns 30 June 30: “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” film turns 15

07 July A mural of Drake, announcing the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards nomination for the song Hotline Bling, in First Street Green Art Park on July 25, 2016 in New York City. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) July 3 : “Back to the Future” turns 40

: “Back to the Future” turns 40 July 4 : “Die Hard 2” turns 35

: “Die Hard 2” turns 35 July 5 : “Big Brother” turns 25

: “Big Brother” turns 25 July 9 : “Despicable Me” turns 15

: “Despicable Me” turns 15 July 10 : 25 years after Coldplay released their debut album “Parachutes”

: 25 years after Coldplay released their debut album “Parachutes” July 12 : “Rizzoli & Isles” turns 15

: “Rizzoli & Isles” turns 15 July 15 : “Wedding Crashers” turns 20

: “Wedding Crashers” turns 20 July 16 : “Inception” turns 15

: “Inception” turns 15 July 18 : 20 years after Jude Law publicly apologized for cheating on Sienna Miller with their kids’ nanny

: 20 years after Jude Law publicly apologized for cheating on Sienna Miller with their kids’ nanny July 19 : “Clueless” turns 30

: “Clueless” turns 30 July 25 : “Sherlock” TV show turns 15

: “Sherlock” TV show turns 15 July 27 : “MasterChef” turns 15

: “MasterChef” turns 15 July 31: 10 years after Drake released his viral song “Hotline Bling”

08 August It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FX) Aug. 4 : “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia” turns 20

: “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia” turns 20 Aug. 4 : “Babe” film turns 30

: “Babe” film turns 30 Aug. 7 : “Real Genius” turns 40

: “Real Genius” turns 40 Aug. 8 : “Weeds” turns 20

: “Weeds” turns 20 Aug. 9 : 30 years after Grateful Dead songwriter, lead guitarist, and vocalist Jerry Garcia died

: 30 years after Grateful Dead songwriter, lead guitarist, and vocalist Jerry Garcia died Aug. 13 : “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” turns 15

: “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” turns 15 Aug. 13 : “Eat Pray Love” turns 15

: “Eat Pray Love” turns 15 Aug. 14 : “Dora the Explorer” TV show turns 25

: “Dora the Explorer” TV show turns 25 Aug. 17 : “The Great British Bake Off” turns 15

: “The Great British Bake Off” turns 15 Aug. 24 : 30 years after Microsoft's Windows 95 operating system was launched

: 30 years after Microsoft's Windows 95 operating system was launched Aug. 25: “Bring It On” turns 25

09 September Lady Gaga attends the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 12, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images) Sept. 1 : “Kids” film turns 30

: “Kids” film turns 30 Sept. 2 : 20 years after Kanye West infamously went off-script and said, “George Bush doesn’t care about black people,” during a Hurricane Katrina tribute

: 20 years after Kanye West infamously went off-script and said, “George Bush doesn’t care about black people,” during a Hurricane Katrina tribute Sept. 6 : “Regular Show” turns 15

: “Regular Show” turns 15 Sept. 7 : 30 years after TLC’s “Waterfalls” won the MTV Video Music Award for Video of the Year

: 30 years after TLC’s “Waterfalls” won the MTV Video Music Award for Video of the Year Sept. 8 : 10 years after Stephen Colbert replaced David Letterman as host of “The Late Show”

: 10 years after Stephen Colbert replaced David Letterman as host of “The Late Show” Sept. 11 : “Girlfriends” turns 25

: “Girlfriends” turns 25 Sept. 12 : 15 years after Lady Gaga wore her meat dress to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards

: 15 years after Lady Gaga wore her meat dress to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards Sept. 13 : “Bones” TV show turns 20

: “Bones” TV show turns 20 Sept. 17 : “Easy A” turns 15

: “Easy A” turns 15 Sept. 19 : “How I Met Your Mother” turns 20

: “How I Met Your Mother” turns 20 Sept. 19 : “Goodfellas” turns 35

: “Goodfellas” turns 35 Sept. 22 : “Almost Famous” turns 25

: “Almost Famous” turns 25 Sept. 22 : “Everybody Hates Chris” turns 20

: “Everybody Hates Chris” turns 20 Sept. 22 : “Criminal Minds” turns 20

: “Criminal Minds” turns 20 Sept. 22 : David Fincher’s “Se7en” turns 30

: David Fincher’s “Se7en” turns 30 Sept. 22 : “Showgirls” turns 30

: “Showgirls” turns 30 Sept. 24 : “Blue Bloods” turns 15

: “Blue Bloods” turns 15 Sept. 26 : “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” film turns 50

: “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” film turns 50 Sept. 26: “Downton Abbey” turns 15

10 October Former NFL star and actor O.J. Simpson takes the stand and answers questions in the second day of his "road rage" trial before the Miami-Dade County Courtroom October 22, 2001 in Miami, FL. (Pool Photo/Getty Images) Oct. 1 : “The Social Network” turns 15

: “The Social Network” turns 15 Oct. 2 : 20 years after Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston finalized their divorce

: 20 years after Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston finalized their divorce Oct. 3 : 30 years after O. J. Simpson was found not guilty of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman

: 30 years after O. J. Simpson was found not guilty of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman Oct. 5 : “Gilmore Girls” turns 25

: “Gilmore Girls” turns 25 Oct. 6 : Instagram turns 15

: Instagram turns 15 Oct. 6 : “Requiem for a Dream” turns 25

: “Requiem for a Dream” turns 25 Oct. 6 : “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” turns 25

: “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” turns 25 Oct. 11 : “Oklahoma!” turns 70

: “Oklahoma!” turns 70 Oct. 12 : “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” turns 10

: “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” turns 10 Oct. 20 : “Mildred Pierce” film turns 80

: “Mildred Pierce” film turns 80 Oct. 26 : “Supergirl” TV show turns 10

: “Supergirl” TV show turns 10 Oct. 27 : “Rebel Without a Cause” turns 70

: “Rebel Without a Cause” turns 70 Oct. 31: “The Walking Dead” turns 15

11 November Jim Carrey as The Grinch in "Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas," Directed By Ron Howard. (Getty Images) Nov. 3 : 10 years after Leah Remini released her Scientology tell-all, “Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology”

: 10 years after Leah Remini released her Scientology tell-all, “Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology” Nov. 3 : “Charlie's Angels” film turns 25

: “Charlie's Angels” film turns 25 Nov. 6 : “Master of None” turns 10

: “Master of None” turns 10 Nov. 8 : “Guitar Hero” video game turns 20

: “Guitar Hero” video game turns 20 Nov. 10 : “Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls” turns 30

: “Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls” turns 30 Nov. 11 : Joe Wright's “Pride & Prejudice” film turns 20

: Joe Wright's “Pride & Prejudice” film turns 20 Nov. 15 : “The Phantom of the Opera” silent film turns 100

: “The Phantom of the Opera” silent film turns 100 Nov. 16 : “Home Alone” turns 35

: “Home Alone” turns 35 Nov. 17 : 10 years after Charlie Sheen admitted on Today that he contracted HIV “roughly four years ago”

: 10 years after Charlie Sheen admitted on Today that he contracted HIV “roughly four years ago” Nov. 17 : “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” film turns 25

: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” film turns 25 Nov. 19 : 20 years after Russell Crowe pleaded guilty to second-degree assault over throwing a phone at a hotel employee

: 20 years after Russell Crowe pleaded guilty to second-degree assault over throwing a phone at a hotel employee Nov. 19 : “One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest” film turns 50

: “One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest” film turns 50 Nov. 20 : “Carol” turns 10

: “Carol” turns 10 Nov. 20 : Adele’s third studio album “25” turns 10

: Adele’s third studio album “25” turns 10 Nov. 20 : Marvel’s “Jessica Jones” TV show turns 10

: Marvel’s “Jessica Jones” TV show turns 10 Nov. 22 : “Toy Story” turns 30

: “Toy Story” turns 30 Nov. 24 : “Love & Other Drugs” turns 15

: “Love & Other Drugs” turns 15 Nov. 24 : “Tangled” turns 15

: “Tangled” turns 15 Nov. 27 : “The Danish Girl” turns 10

: “The Danish Girl” turns 10 Nov. 30: “Superstore” TV show turns 10