"They don’t love our country": Trump rages over half-mast flags for Carter

President-elect Donald Trump is not happy that American flags will fly at half-mast to honor the late President Jimmy Carter during his inauguration.

In a post to Truth Social on Friday afternoon, Trump expressed his frustration with the symbol of mourning during his second inauguration on January 20 and accused Democrats of being gleeful about the optics of the coinciding commemoration.

“Democrats are all ‘giddy’ about our magnificent American Flag potentially being at ‘half mast’ during my Inauguration. They think it’s so great, and are so happy about it because, in actuality, they don’t love our Country,” Trump wrote. “Because of the death of President Jimmy Carter, the Flag may, for the first time ever during an Inauguration of a future President, be at half-mast."

The former game show host teased upcoming developments in the memorialization of Carter, who passed away on Dec. 29 at the age of 100, feigning uncertainty as to whether flags would be lowered come January 20.

“Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it," he said. "Let’s see how it plays out.”

A 1954 presidential proclamation from Dwight Eisenhower created the standard 30-day period of public memorialization on all federal buildings, grounds and naval vessels after the passing of a president. During a White House press briefing on Friday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre ruled out a re-evaluation of the policy before Inauguration Day.

In his life, Carter was a frequent critic of Trump, calling the country “worse” under his tenure in a 2018 interview with Salon and backing all three of his Democratic challengers. Trump took a swipe at Carter earlier this year on his 100th birthday, calling him the second-worst president behind Joe Biden. Still, Trump confirmed to reporters this week that he will be present at Carter’s funeral.