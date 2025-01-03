Three sequels worth watching in 2025—and three to avoid at all costs

Benjamin Franklin once said that, in this life, nothing can be certain except death, taxes and sequels. Alright, I’m paraphrasing, but it’s true: A deluge of new franchise installments hitting theaters every year is as sure of a bet as gambling that the grim reaper’s scythe will be razor-sharp. If only we could use that hatchet to cut through some of the film industry’s tallest weeds, especially post-actors’ and writers’ strike, when Hollywood’s biggest power players are more cautious than ever about spending money on original projects and would rather dump cash into “sure” successes.

"Mufasa: The Lion King" is all anyone with a brain needs to recognize that franchise fatigue is at an all-time high.

Well, why can’t we trim the fat ourselves? If Tinseltown’s bigwigs can choose to shirk innovative scripts and brush off promising new talent in favor of more sequels and remakes, certainly we can choose not to open our mouths to let them be shoved down our throats. Conscious consumption is the only way to convince studio execs that the average moviegoer has grown tired of being force-fed endless amounts of junk. Take what is perhaps one of the most egregious recent examples of this phenomenon, “Mufasa: The Lion King.” That film is a prequel to the “Lion King” franchise, a sequel to 2019’s live-action “Lion King” remake and a retelling of an animated classic that keeps with Disney’s factory line of insipid live-action remakes that nobody wanted and nobody but children care about. In its late-December opening weekend, “Mufasa” collected a paltry $31.7 million in North America, a mere gasp of its $200 million budget. And while the movie recouped a bit of cash over the historically lucrative Christmas weekend, its bleak opening and middling reviews are all the proof anyone with a brain would need to recognize that franchise fatigue is at an all-time high.

Related 13 horrible movie sequels that never should have been made

While Disney and the other studios probably won’t be willing to recognize our exhaustion anytime soon, that doesn’t mean we have to neglect ourselves too. It’s a new year, and with it comes the opportunity to put our money where our mouths are and abstain from sequel-going. But here’s the tricky part: Some new franchise installments will be worth seeing in 2025. How can we balance a desire to see movies judiciously with that little voice in our head that repeats, “Watch Tom Cruise do death-defying stunts” on a loop for six straight weeks every other summer? That’s why I’m here, to do some of the work for you ahead of time. Below are six franchises that have new movies coming out in 2025, three that you should spend your money and time on, and three that we could let fade away entirely. (Or, at least until they’re streaming.)

01 “Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning” Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures) Though having the word “final” in the title would suggest that this “Mission: Impossible” is Tom Cruise’s last, neither Cruise nor director Christopher McQuarrie — who has directed the previous three “M:I” films — is eager to close the book definitively. (Though, if the series does go dark, expect a reboot within 25 years with a Cruise cameo that will make the whole crowd go wild.) But even though this may not be the final installment in the long-running “Mission: Impossible” franchise, it will be an event film nonetheless. The recent string of “Mission: Impossible” movies has shown us that there is still some juice left to be squeezed out of sequels, with each new film in the franchise lobbing shock and awe into the air for the audience to catch in our eager hands. What’s more, these films are well-made and efficiently question the state of our world without ever losing their breathtaking momentum. Out of every sequel, reboot, and remake this year, this is the one you should not miss in theaters. Why you should see it: Never underestimate the power of a lengthy car chase or watching someone dive off a cliff while shoveling popcorn into your mouth from the largest vessel available. Plus, this one’s got submarines too. Who knows what the hell could happen beneath the surface, but wouldn’t you hate to miss Tom Cruise fighting a giant squid in hand-to-tentacle combat? “Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning” is in theaters May 23, 2025.

02 “Jurassic World Rebirth” Mahershala Ali in Jurassic World Rebirth (Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment) Rebirth, indeed. This is the “Jurassic” universe’s second reboot after the largely snoozy, Chris Pratt-led “Jurassic World” series revived the world from the “Jurassic Park” trilogy at the turn of the millennium. While plot details are mostly under wraps, this reboot will see Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey take up the mantle as covert ops expert and a paleontologist, respectively, who travel to the remote reaches of the planet to retrieve dinosaur genetic material that could prove the key to saving humanity. There is, of course, some suspicious, terrifying revelation promised that will surely result in lots of screaming and chomping. And though the fantastic screenwriter David Koepp, who wrote the first two “Jurassic Park” films, is set to return, there’s only so much you can do with dinosaurs in a world where a few giant, roving lizards would be hardly out of place with the terrors of everyday life. Why you should let it fade: The “Jurassic” franchise doesn’t have to go extinct, but a few extra years on ice would supply a bit more goodwill. Though, bonus points for casting Jonathan Bailey, who could tame a T-rex just by flashing his smile. “Jurassic World Rebirth” is in theaters July 2, 2025.

03 “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Jay Maidment/Universal Pictures) It has been a long and arduous road for poor Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger), whose romantic exploits have been the subject of much adoration since 2001’s (grammatically dubious) “Bridget Jones’s Diary.” Things were looking pretty good for the love-challenged and lovable Bridget after 2016’s “Bridget Jones’s Baby,” but nothing gold can ever stay. The first trailer for “Mad About the Boy” reveals that Bridget’s beloved Mr. Darcy (Colin Firth) has up and died on her, leaving her a widow with two kids. Bridget’s grief will no doubt give Zellweger the chance to remind us of her acting chops, but her husband’s death also allows us to watch Bridget endure her many dating fails, this time with two new suitors played by Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall. That’s right, Bridget’s got a younger fling in Woodall, and while she’s not going full “Babygirl,” there will no doubt be plenty of sparks flying, even without the milk and hard candy. Why you should see it: Though this is the fourth “Bridget Jones” movie, it’s always pleasant to check in with everyone’s favorite lovelorn, blonde Brit. There’s a recognizable quality to Bridget’s misadventures that makes these movies subtly splendid, and it’s a nice break from the action-packed franchise fare later in the year. “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” streams on Peacock February 13.

We need your help to stay independent Subscribe today to support Salon's progressive journalism

04 “M3GAN 2.0” M3GAN (Geoffrey Short/Universal Pictures) Even before the first “M3GAN” movie hit theaters in 2023, anyone who watched the bonkers trailer knew that the Blumhouse horror movie was destined to be a hit. It was a movie about a killer robot doll that never once took itself too seriously, and it gave one of our best nepo babies, Allison Williams, a well-deserved check. That inescapable fanfare is exactly the reason why we should be wary of “M3GAN 2.0.” A sequel to a massive hit like “M3GAN” always gleams with the color of money, but rarely can sequels to unexpected audience smashes replicate the first movie’s novelty. While it’ll likely be a fun watch, M3GAN’s high-kicking, knife-wielding, sharp-tongued evil will be just as fun on the couch as it would be in a theater, where it’s all too easy to realize that you’re not having as much fun as the first go-round. Why you should let it fade: Capturing lightning in a bottle twice is a rare achievement in the film industry, but it will never stop a studio from trying. Skip the overzealous audiences and wait for the inevitable streaming release. (Plus, there’s a slew of allegations following one of the film’s supporting actors, Brian Jordan Alvarez, that you’ll want to consider too.) “M3GAN 2.0” is in theaters June 27, 2025.

05 “28 Years Later” 28 Years Later (Sony Pictures) The third installment of the “28 Years” zombie franchise reboots the series after more than a decade of dormancy following 2007’s “28 Weeks Later.” The new film sees director Danny Boyle reteaming with screenwriter Alex Gardland after their work together on 2002’s “28 Days Later” If that wasn’t enough promise for you, “28 Years Later” is due to arrive with a decent amount of innovation. The film was shot on souped-up iPhones, which would initially seem gimmicky if Boyle hadn’t shot parts of the “28 Days Later” on handheld digital video camcorders. That’s an exciting tidbit from a production standpoint alone, but with a standout cast of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, and a returning, skeletal Cillian Murphy, “28 Years Later” promises to be worthy of the silver screen treatment. Why you should see it: Danny Boyle’s inventive, kinetic direction will get a shot in the arm with the iPhones used in production, while Garland’s thinly veiled allegorical writing is always a treat to parse — even when it’s terrible. “28 Years Later” is in theaters June 20, 2025.