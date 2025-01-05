Nancy Pelosi has a message for Donald Trump: move on.

During a visit to CBS' "Face the Nation," the former House speaker said the president-elect's obsession with the election he lost to Joe Biden in 2020 is "almost sick."

"It's really sad. This really is sad," Pelosi said when told about a documentary Trump screened at Mar-a-Lago that questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election. "It's almost sick that he would be thinking that... He's won the election now."

Pelosi told host Margaret Brennan that Trump should be "triumphant" about his win and upcoming second term. She pitied his inability to move past his grievances and admit defeat.

"To be still trying to fight a fight that he knows he lost is really sad," Pelosi said.

Trump maintained his election denialism throughout the 2024 campaign, even getting Vice President-elect JD Vance in on the act. The author and former Ohio senator spent much of the campaign dancing around a straight answer to whether President Biden won the election in 2020.

Trump continued to push his belief that the 2020 election was rigged in his first televised interview after Election Day. On NBC's "Meet the Press," Trump said that his 2024 victory only came because this year's presidential election was "too big to rig."

"If I won that election, which you know how I feel about it. I won't get into it, because we don't need to start that argument," he said at the time. "I think it's an easy argument, it was really proven even more conclusively by the win that I had on this one."