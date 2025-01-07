"SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night": Peacock drops trailer for new "SNL" documentary

Live from Peacock on Jan. 16, audiences will hear first-hand experiences from legendary "Saturday Night Live" comedians, writers and guest hosts in a look back at the long-running sketch show.

The first trailer for the four-part documentary series, "SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night," dropped on Monday, featuring some of comedy's brightest faces like Amy Poehler, Larry David, Damon Wayans, Will Ferrell and so many more. The documentary will showcase over 60 contributors reflecting on five decades of the longest-running sketch variety show on television.

This isn't the first venture that has given "Saturday Night Live" its flowers. In September, the film, "Saturday Night," starring Gabriel LaBelle as a young Lorne Michaels, chronicled the chaotic debut of "Saturday Night Live" in 1975.

Comedian Tracy Morgan, a "Saturday Night Live" cast member from 1996 to 2021, opens the trailer for the new doc, saying, "Anybody can do comedy. I could teach all of y’all in here to tell jokes and do comedy, but are you funny?" before a montage of various sketches rolls.

“It’s an American institution,” David says elsewhere in the trailer.

The docuseries is meant to take audiences back to "Saturday Night Live's" early days when the show came close to cancellation. According to the trailer, after the sketch show debuted in 1975, it became the "biggest show ever," and "there was nothing like it." "SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night" will also showcase some of the show's most popular sketches, bringing on comedians like Jimmy Fallon to discuss their best hits.

Fallon says of the documentary, “This is beyond my wildest dreams that they’re making a documentary about the cowbell sketch." The "Cowbell Sketch" is a sketch that aired in 2000 with guest host Christopher Walken. It currently has 28 million views on YouTube.

"SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night" will be available to stream on Peacock