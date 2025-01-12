I heard an ad the other day about something called "Quitter’s Day," which falls in early January. It’s apparently the day most people give up on their New Year’s resolutions after a few challenging and seemingly fruitless weeks. (Get it?)

For me, learning about this so-called holiday only strengthened my convictions. While I didn’t make a specific resolution this year, knowing about "Quitter’s Day" would make me even more determined to stick to one if I had.

For many, resolutions often center on dietary change — like eating more fruits and vegetables. If your goal this year is to boost your produce consumption, you’ve come to the right place.

To help you keep your resolution (especially if it’s diet-based), Salon spoke with Nichole Dandrea-Russert, a dietitian and author of “The Vegan Athlete’s Nutrition Handbook”and creator of Purely Planted. She shared tips on increasing your fruit and vegetable intake — whether it’s currently middling or nonexistent — diversifying your options, appealing to picky eaters, and more.

The following interview has been lightly edited for clarity and length.

For those especially opposed to vegetables, what are some good gateway' dishes or recipes that might work for them?

Soups are a fantastic way to incorporate vegetables into your diet, especially for those who might be opposed to them. Cooking vegetables, such as leafy greens, not only softens their texture but also reduces bitterness, making them more palatable. When combined with flavorful ingredients like herbs, spices or plant-based proteins, the vegetables blend perfectly and can even enhance the overall flavor of the dish.

Blended sauces, spreads and dressings are another creative and tasty way to include vegetables. For instance, a kale pesto can deliver boatloads of nutrients while masking kale’s natural bitterness with the robust flavors of basil, garlic and olive oil. Similarly, vegetables like squash or cauliflower can be cooked and blended with vegetable broth or plant-based milk to create creamy, velvety sauces. Add ingredients like nutritional yeast, garlic and spices to craft a nutrient-dense, cheesy sauce that’s both indulgent and packed with health benefits.

Speaking of blending, smoothies are a tried-and-true method for sneaking in vegetables like spinach or kale. A handful of fruits such as mango, pineapple or banana can effectively mask the earthy flavors of greens, creating a naturally sweet and nutrient-rich beverage.

Finally, vegetables can be incorporated into mixed dishes such as casseroles, stir-fries and stews. These dishes often include a variety of complementary flavors and textures that balance out and enhance the vegetables, making them more palatable (and perhaps even enjoyable!) for even the pickiest eaters.

Is fruit always healthier raw versus uncooked? Or are you also getting great benefits from, say, an apple pie?

Consuming fruit in its whole, raw form with the skin intact (when edible) generally provides the most nutrient-dense option. The skin of fruits like apples, pears and peaches contains a significant amount of fiber, antioxidants and phytochemicals that contribute to their health benefits. For example, the skin of an apple contains quercetin, a powerful antioxidant, along with much of the fruit’s dietary fiber. Whenever possible, try to leave the skin on when preparing or eating fruit to maximize its nutritional value.

That said, incorporating fruit into baked dishes or desserts is a fantastic way to increase fruit intake, especially for those who may not enjoy it raw. Making healthier versions of apple pie, fruit muffins or berry pancakes can make fruit more appealing and accessible, especially for children or picky eaters. When baking, consider leaving the skin on fruits like apples and pears whenever the texture works for the dish — it’s a small step, but can help retain more fiber and nutrients.

It’s worth noting that cooking fruit can lead to some nutrient loss, particularly water-soluble vitamins like vitamin C and certain B vitamins, which are sensitive to heat. However, many other beneficial compounds, such as antioxidants, can remain intact or even become more bioavailable during cooking. For example, cooking tomatoes increases their lycopene content, a powerful antioxidant. While the same may not apply universally to all fruits, baked or cooked fruit can still offer plenty of nutritional benefits.

Ultimately, the best way to consume fruit is the way that works for you and your lifestyle. Whether raw, cooked or baked into a dish, the important thing is to include a variety of fruits in your diet to enjoy their diverse flavors, textures and health benefits.

How much vegetable and fruits should you be eating per day?

The U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommended consuming at least 5 servings of fruits and vegetables per day, which equates to about 2 cups of fruit and 2 to 3 cups of vegetables for the average adult to acquire sufficient nutrients for optimal health. That said, research suggests that increasing this amount can provide even greater health benefits.

It's also important to focus on a variety of fruits and vegetables to maximize nutrient intake. Different fruits and vegetables offer unique combinations of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber. For example:

Dark leafy greens like spinach and kale are rich in vitamins A, C and K.

Orange and yellow vegetables such as carrots and sweet potatoes are excellent sources of beta-carotene.

Berries and citrus fruits provide high levels of antioxidants and vitamin C.

Incorporating a rainbow of fruits and vegetables into your meals not only ensures nutritional diversity, but also keeps your diet interesting!

For those struggling to reach these amounts, simple strategies like adding fruit to breakfast, snacking on vegetables with hummus or incorporating extra vegetables into soups and sauces can help you meet the daily recommendation. Aim to incorporate fruit at every snack and vegetables at every meal.

What are some of your favorite vegetable dishes?

Stuffed peppers are one of my favorite ways to pack a variety of vegetables into a single, flavorful dish. The pepper itself serves as the perfect edible vessel and roasting it transforms its flavor into a sweet and smoky dreamy delight! The stuffing options are endless, making this a versatile dish for any cuisine.

For a Mexican-inspired dish, fill the peppers with onions, spinach, black beans, brown rice and a blend of Mexican spices. For a Mediterranean flavor profile, try stuffing them with couscous, white beans, chopped asparagus, olives and tomatoes, seasoned with Mediterranean herbs and spices. Or, for an Asian-inspired variation, use a mix of carrots, bean sprouts, broccoli, brown rice and edamame, paired with Asian spices and sauces.

Stuffed peppers are not only fun to make but also a creative way to mix things up in the kitchen while ensuring you’re eating a variety of vegetables. Plus, they’re customizable enough to suit different tastes and dietary preferences.

Another favorite way I love incorporating vegetables is in soups. A hearty vegetable soup is perfect for using up produce that’s nearing the end of its shelf life. Toss in whatever vegetables you have on hand — like carrots, celery, kale or zucchini — along with herbs, spices and a flavorful broth. It’s an easy, comforting and waste-free way to enjoy a nutrient-packed meal. Not only does this help you minimize food waste, which is great for the planet, but it’s also a smart way to save money while making the most of your groceries.

Finally, I personally struggle with consuming fruit daily. One way I incorporate fruit is by tossing juicy pomegranate arils into salads or topping plant-based yogurt with berries for a sweet dessert-like treat.

Is it enough to just grab a banana or a peach a few times a week and call it a day, as far as fruit intake goes?

While grabbing a banana or a peach a few times a week is a great start, it's generally not sufficient to meet the recommended fruit intake for optimal health. USDA My Plate recommendations suggest consuming 1 ½-2 cups a day as part of a balanced diet for adults. (For children, up to 1 ½ to 2 cups is recommended and for toddlers, ½ to 1 cup is recommended.)

Fruits are rich in essential nutrients like vitamins and fiber that support various bodily functions, including immune health, digestion and lifestyle disease prevention. They’re also abundant in antioxidants, which fight inflammation.

Incorporating a variety of fruits daily ensures you receive a wide variety of nutrients. Different fruits offer different health benefits — for example:

Berries are high in antioxidants, which can help combat oxidative stress.

Citrus fruits are excellent sources of vitamin C, supporting immune function.

Bananas provide potassium and fiber, supporting heart health and digestion.

So, while enjoying a banana or a peach a few times a week contributes to your fruit intake, adults should aim for 1 ½-2 cups of fruit each day to fully support their health and well-being.

For especially pesky eaters — or children — what are some good strategies to boost their fruit and vegetable intake?

A great way to encourage picky eaters, especially children, to eat more fruits and vegetables is to incorporate them into their favorite dishes. For example, add finely chopped or puréed vegetables to macaroni and cheese, pasta sauces, tacos or pizza. The familiar flavors of these dishes can help mask the vegetables, making them more appealing.

Another fun strategy is to create DIY food stations. Lay out a variety of colorful vegetables and let kids choose their own toppings for pizza, tacos or even a salad or grain bowl. Giving children the freedom to build their own meals from healthy options not only makes eating more interactive and enjoyable but also empowers them to make nutritious choices. This approach fosters a sense of autonomy and helps establish healthy eating habits they can carry into adulthood.

By combining creativity with flexibility, you can make fruits and vegetables a natural and enjoyable part of their daily diet.

In addition to fruits and vegetables, what else should ideally be prioritized? Nuts, seeds, grains, fish, lean proteins?

Adopting a plant-forward or a fully plant-based approach to eating is essential for overall health and well-being. Numerous studies consistently highlight the benefits of incorporating more plant-based foods into your diet, including reducing inflammation, improving gut health, lowering the risk of chronic diseases and contributing to longevity.

Plant-based foods like legumes, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds are incredibly nutrient-dense, delivering a variety of vitamins, minerals and fiber in every bite. Unlike animal-based proteins, plant-based proteins — such as legumes, tempeh, nuts, seeds and protein-packed whole grains, like quinoa and buckwheat — contain dietary fiber, which is essential for digestion and maintaining a healthy gut.

Additionally, plant foods are rich in phytochemicals, natural compounds produced by plants that provide powerful health benefits. Many phytochemicals act as antioxidants, helping to reduce inflammation and support heart, brain and gut health. Prioritizing a diet rich in these plant-based options not only fuels your body with the nutrients it needs to thrive but also offers long-term protection against lifestyle-related diseases.