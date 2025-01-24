"You can't have 'em forever": Trump cuts Fauci's security detail loose

President Donald Trump has reportedly canceled a federal security detail for Dr. Anthony Fauci, capping a week full of stripping protections from political opponents.

CNN shared that the former head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases had his security detail revoked on Thursday night. Fauci was the face of Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and was commended by Trump for his work on the vaccine creation program, Operation Warp Speed. Trump has soured on the public health figure as his base has turned on the idea of vaccinations.

After Trump lost re-election in 2020, Fauci became the subject of even darker conspiracy theories and threats. Former President Joe Biden pardoned Fauci in his final hours in office after GOP figures called for prosecution against the top doctor.

Fauci is one of several former Trump administration alumni-turned-critics who have lost their security details this week. Facing death threats from Iran, Mike Pompeo and John Bolton also found themselves sans protection at the outset of Trump's second term. Potential threats to Fauci’s safety are largely domestic, coming from pro-Trump extremists who heavily protested his pandemic response.

"When you work for government, at some point you're security detail comes off," Trump said of the move when speaking to reporters on Friday. "You can't have 'em forever."

Trump added that he wouldn’t feel responsible if Bolton, Fauci or Pompeo were harmed. The president implored his former advisers to hire their own private security.

"They all made a lot of money. They can hire their own security, too," Trump said.

Trump, who was the target of two assassination attempts on the campaign trail, joked that he could "give them some good numbers of very good security people."

Fauci hired private security shortly after learning Trump had scrapped his government-issued detail, according to Reuters.