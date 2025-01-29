The exciting food collaborations keep coming.

On Wednesday, Wendy’s announced that it’s teaming up with Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) to transform the organization’s popular cookie flavor into a frozen dessert. The Thin Mints Frosty features the signature “minty-chocolatey” flavors of Thin Mints cookies and a crumbly, cookie butter-like texture, TODAY reported.

Customers can get the “Thin Mints-inspired swirl” with a Chocolate or Vanilla Frosty base, per Wendy’s. The frosty will be available at Wendy’s stores nationwide starting Friday, Feb. 21 and for a limited time only.

Wendy’s latest release comes after the fast-food chain collaborated with Paramount back in October to release the Krabby Patty Kollab in celebration of SpongeBob SquarePants’ 25th anniversary. The "Kollab" includes the Krabby Patty Kollab Burger, a quarter-pound burger topped with two slices of melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and a special Krabby Kollab sauce; along with an all-new Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty, made from a Vanilla Frosty blended with a Pineapple Mango-flavored purée.

As for Girl Scouts, the organization announced that they’re saying farewell to two cookie flavors at the end of this year's cookie season: S’mores and Toast-Yay! S’mores cookies were introduced in 2017, while Toast-Yay! cookies were introduced in 2021.

“Girl Scout Cookie season is about so much more than selling the iconic cookies people know and love,” GSUSA chief revenue officer Wendy Lou said in a statement obtained by TODAY. “The funds girls earn throughout the season directly power girls’ journeys in leadership, entrepreneurship and community building. The sweet success of each sale is a testament to how much girls can change the world when they put their minds to it.”