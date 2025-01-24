Over 100,000 pounds of frozen chicken products have been recalled due to undeclared allergens

Custom Food Solutions, a food supplier based in Louisville, Kentucky, issued a voluntary recall Wednesday for more than 100,000 pounds of frozen Drunken Chicken over undeclared allergens. Pouches of Yats Drunken Chicken, which contain cooked thigh meat in spicy tomato sauce with beer, were distributed to 11 Yats restaurants in Indiana.

The recalled products may contain egg and sesame, which were not explicitly declared on the product labels, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). They were produced between March 14, 2024 through January 15, 2025 and distributed in 60-lb cases containing 12, 5-lb pouches. The product has a shelf-life of one year.

The recall concerns a total of 105,164 pounds of chicken. They contain the following lot codes: 4074, 4102, 4130, 4144, 4163, 4178, 4214, 4229, 4236, 4255, 4325, 4326, 4339, 4355, 5002 and 5015.

FSIS said the undeclared allergens were discovered during routine labeling reviews. At this time, there have been “no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product,” the agency said.

Restaurants that may have the recalled chicken are urged to not serve it to customers. The product should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.