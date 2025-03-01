Andrew Cuomo launches bid for New York City mayor

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo entered the race for New York City mayor on Saturday, attempting a comeback from a decade-long tenure that ended in scandal in 2021.

The New York Times reported that Cuomo is expected to be the frontrunner in a crowded Democratic primary in June due to his name recognition and wealthy donors. The candidates include Mayor Eric Adams, whose term also has been marked with scandal since he took office in 2022.

Cuomo, 67, resigned as governor following a string of sexual harassment accusations that he denied and has been fighting in court since. Because the alleged actions occurred while he was in office, state law requires taxpayers to foot his legal bills, which totaled over $25 million as of last September, The Times reported. The Justice Department said last year Cuomo and his staff created a "sexually hostile work environment" for female employees.

In a 17-minute video announcing his mayoral run, Cuomo did not speak directly about the allegations but said, "Did I make mistakes, some painfully? Definitely, and I believe I learned from them and that I am a better person for it and I hope to show that every day," NBC News reported.

He tried in the video to position himself as a moderate Democrat with the leadership skills needed for New York City, which he said "feels threatening, out of control, and in crisis."

"I know what needs to be done and I know how to do it, and I will give it my all to get the job done," he said.

Following his announcement, some of his rivals urged voters to consider a new approach. Beyond pointing to the scandals, they criticized Cuomo for cutting city services, neglecting the subway system and only recently becoming a full-time resident after decades of living elsewhere, The Times reported.

At least five other Democrats are running for mayor, including Adams, who was indicted on corruption and fraud charges last September. He pleaded not guilty, and the Trump administration has asked that the charges be dropped.

A political action committee launched by Cuomo supporters aims to raise $15 million for the race, The Times reported.

They do include the current governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, or Attorney General Letitia James, whose office concluded that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women. Both have tried to find another candidate to block his return, per The Times.