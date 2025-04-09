Federal agencies won’t disclose the name of the grower behind a deadly E. coli lettuce outbreak

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) won’t disclose the name of the grower behind a deadly E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce in 2024. According to February reports obtained by Food Safety News, both agencies revealed that the same grower was responsible for an outbreak in 2021.

In the 2024 outbreak — which occurred in November and December — a total of 89 individuals became ill across 15 states. Seven individuals developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious complication that causes kidney failure, and one person died.

The FDA explained that the grower is not named in its report because “by the time the investigation was over, the implicated lot of romaine lettuce was no longer available for sale,” Food Safety News reported. Additionally, the agency redacted the names of all firms and companies that handled and processed the tainted lettuce.

“The three traceback legs identified 4 distribution centers, broker, processors, [redacted] grower, and [redacted] ranch,” the FDA report outlined. “The traceback investigation determined that [redacted], the sole processor, sourced romaine lettuce from [redacted] grower, [redacted].”

“This romaine was available at all points of service (POS) during the specified timeframe of interest. Additionally, romaine lettuce supplied to [redacted] POS was traced back to a common ranch and lot,” the report continued. “Through analysis of records, [redacted] lots of romaine lettuce were implicated, resulting in confirmation of romaine lettuce as the vehicle.”

The FDA added that seven subclusters of E. Coli infections were part of the outbreak. They included catered events in Missouri, an Ohio school, an Indiana restaurant, an Illinois restaurant and an Illinois catered event, per Food Safety News. An investigation by the CDC found that out of 65 individuals who were part of the subclusters, 95% said they ate a mix of leafy greens before falling sick. 88% of individuals who could remember what leafy greens they ate said they consumed romaine lettuce.

