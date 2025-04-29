Martinelli's recalls over 170,000 bottles of apple juice due to potentially toxic substances

Martinelli's, the brand name of S. Martinelli & Co., has voluntarily recalled more than 170,000 bottles of apple juice due to potential contamination with toxic substances. The recall was issued in 28 states on March 18 for 7,234 cases of the product, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“In 2024, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) routine testing indicated that one lot of 10-ounce Martinelli’s Apple Juice glass bottles (in 4-packs only) produced in December 2023 may contain elevated levels of Patulin, a naturally occurring substance produced by molds that can grow in apples,” Martinelli's said in a statement obtained by NBC News.

The FDA classified the recall as a Class II, which is described as “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

The recalled apple juice was distributed in almost 30 states. It has a “best by” date of Dec. 5, 2026 and UPC number 0 41244 04102 2.

Martinelli’s said it has worked with retailers that received the recalled product. The retailers “have removed anything that still remained in inventory. No other production dates or Martinelli’s products are affected by this recall.”

“At S. Martinelli & Company, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of excellence, and the health and safety of our customers remains our greatest priority,” the statement concluded.