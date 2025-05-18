"I'm in the KKK now": Mike Myers meets "Kanye West" 20 years after Katrina benefit on "SNL"

Mike Myers has been a regular guest star on "Saturday Night Live" throughout the sketch show's 50th season, taking on the role of Donald Trump adviser Elon Musk.

For his final appearance in the season finale, however, "SNL" writers had Myers play himself and relive one of the most awkward moments of his career: the time the rapper formerly known as Kanye West went off-script during a live Hurricane Katrina benefit to say that "George Bush doesn't care about Black people." (For the record, Myers has shared that Ye was mostly correct in that assessment.)

The sketch centered around Myers getting stuck in an elevator with Ye, played by long-serving cast member Kenan Thompson. The typical awkward small talk of former coworkers quickly ramped up to absurd levels thanks to the Ye's increasingly erratic behavior in the last decade.

"I guess it's been a while," Myers offers. "What have you been up to?"

"Oh, me? I'm in the KKK now," Thompson's Ye replies.

Ye, who recently had a song about believing in Nazi ideology removed from streaming services, went on to question Myers' heritage.

"Myers...is that Jewish?" he asks, after several people see Ye in the elevator and decline to save Myers from the conversation.

"Protestant," a visibly sweaty Myers shoots back.

The ordeal stretches on when the elevator grinds to a halt. An upset Myers reveals that he's claustrophobic.

"Trust me, I understand," Thompson's Ye responds. "I'm a few phobics myself."

Watch the sketch below: