One box of chicken stock, one week of hearty meals

There are a handful of items in my apartment refrigerator that span seasons: an open box of baking soda, sticks of butter, blocks of feta, plastic casings of my favorite goat cheeses, jars of kosher dill pickles and, most importantly, a box or two of store-bought chicken stock.

Not to be confused with chicken broth, stock is made by simmering chicken bones, mirepoix (carrots, celery and onions), herbs (like parsley, thyme and bay leaves) and salt and pepper in water. It’s rich, thick and deliciously gelatinous. It’s also mild in flavor, making it an exceptional canvas for seasoning and aromatics. It’s essentially liquid gold in a box (if you buy it pre-made) or a stockpot (if you make it from scratch), perfect for adding depth and a boost of collagen to your grains, stews and gravies.

You can do a lot with a 32-ounce box of chicken stock, like making a variety of meals (plus leftovers!) to keep you satisfied for an entire week. Here, stock is used as a flavor enhancer rather than as a base for soup. It’s also used as a replacement for water, typically in dishes like pasta and noodles.

All of these recipes call for store-bought chicken stock but, of course, you can use homemade stock, too. I like to save on time and kitchen clean-up because I don’t have a dishwasher, so store-bought is my preferred option.

From garlic-lemon sautéed greens to ramen topped with baby bok choy, here are a few great meals to make with just a box of chicken stock. Bon appétit!

Creamy stove-top mac and cheese

It’s Monday evening after a long shift at work and you’re (finally) in the comfort of your own home (or, at least, your laptop is closed for the night, if you work from home). You’re craving something indulgent yet simple as you wind down. The only stress you need right now is figuring out what show to watch while you enjoy your meal.

Mac and cheese is on the menu for dinner — and it’s made extra decadent, courtesy of chicken stock.

In a large saucepan over medium-low heat, stir together two cups of chicken stock, two cups of milk (or water, but milk gives the dish its signature creamy texture), two tablespoons of salted butter, salt and pepper. Pour in one pound (about 4 cups) of dry elbow pasta, stir, cover and cook for 12 minutes. Stir in your cheeses (I like sharp cheddar, Gruyère and smoked Gouda) until melted. Finish with a few dashes of your favorite umami seasoning blend and bits of crispy prosciutto.

For a more complete meal, enjoy your bowl of pasta with roasted vegetables and your favorite protein, like chicken cutlets or pan-seared shrimp. If you have leftovers — which you will — enjoy them for lunch or dinner the following day.

Garlicky, lemony sautéed greens

Tuesday calls for something fresh and fiber-rich: sautéed kale and Swiss chard.

Inspired by chef Fabio Trabocchi’s recipe for sautéed rainbow chard, my recipe is abundantly green and calls for 1/3 cup of chicken stock. In a large sauté pan, heat three tablespoons of olive oil and stir in three large garlic cloves, thinly sliced. Once the garlic is slightly golden, add ⅓ cup of chicken stock and bring to a low boil. Simmer the leaves of one whole bunch of chard and one bunch of kale (both roughly chopped into two-inch pieces) until tender. I find it best to add the leaves in batches, letting each handful wilt before adding more into the pan. Season with salt, pepper and fresh lemon juice.

Pair the greens with your favorite grains, whether that’s brown rice, quinoa or farro, and oven-baked salmon. I love making a large batch of cooked greens and enjoying it throughout the week.

Sautéed baby bok choy

You’re now halfway through the week. The weekend is almost in sight and you’re craving something comforting yet nourishing to help you conquer these final weeknights. What you need is a big bowl of ramen topped with sautéed baby bok choy.

A splash of chicken stock is used to make the baby bok choy, courtesy of this stellar recipe from NYT Cooking. Start by heating your cooking oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add minced garlic, minced ginger and red pepper flakes and cook until fragrant. Throw in four bunches of baby bok choy and stir to coat them in flavored oil. Add a tablespoon of soy sauce and a tablespoon of chicken stock or water, cover the pan and cook. Once finished, transfer the baby bok choy to your bowl of ramen and drizzle with sesame oil.

Glossy, glazed carrots

Perfect with baked chicken or pan-fried fish, glazed carrots are in store on Thursday. All you’ll need is a pound of carrots (peeled and cut into 1/2 inch coins), a half cup of chicken stock, a tablespoon of honey, two tablespoons of butter and two teaspoons of fresh lemon juice.

In a large skillet, add the carrots, chicken stock, honey and salt. Cover the skillet and bring to a boil. Reduce to medium-low heat and simmer for about six minutes, until the carrots are slightly tender. Uncover the skillet, increase the heat to medium-high and continue to cook for an additional four minutes, until the liquid reduces to a glaze. Turn off the heat and stir in the butter and lemon juice. Garnish with your favorite herbs.

Leftovers galore

By now, your box of stock has been used up and your fridge is stocked with plenty of leftovers. Enjoy them — and all your hard work — on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.