These salty-sweet popcorn balls will convert candy corn haters into true believers

I want to live in a nation where, despite our differences, we can find some common ground. I want to round this final corner toward Election Day believing that there at least a few things we can agree on — and I want us all united together under the big tent of candy corn.

Candy corn is one of those foods people have very strong opinions about, and I absolutely love having very strong opinions about foods. Cilantro? Delicious! Pineapple pizza? Approved! Green peppers? Disgusting! How dare you!

And then there are the seasonal food fights. I find candy canes and jelly beans equally repulsive. I long declared myself firmly anti candy corn until I discovered an upgrade that makes it taste supremely delicious. Join me, candy corn lovers and haters alike, in the safe space of popcorn.

It happened a few years ago. It was early November, and the kids were stuck under the weight of their respective mediocre trick-or-treat hauls. (Side note: People who hand out toothbrushes on Halloween are the real monsters.) In my eagerness to not be wasteful, I Googled around for a useful repurposing of our least enthusiastically consumed candy — the corn version.