This beer brats with onion and mustard makes for the best Game Day meal

Super Bowl LV will take place on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Weeknd will succeed Jennifer Lopez and Shakira as the headliner of this year's Super Bowl halftime show. While we don't yet know which teams will face-off for the championship, it's never too early to start planning your Game Day menu. Last weekend, Salon Food shared 11 Instant Pot recipes ready for the Super Bowl. This weekend, we've asked our friends at America's Test Kitchen to share some winning recipes that are guaranteed to score a touch down at home.

***

Advertisement:

After searing the brats, we make a flavorful braising liquid from onion, mustard and beer. Once the braising liquid has reduced, we use it as a condiment.

***

Recipe: Game-Day Beer Brats with Onion and Mustard

Serves 4

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 1/2 pounds bratwurst (6 sausages)

1 onion, halved and sliced thin

Salt and pepper

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon caraway seeds

1 1/2 cups beer

1/4 cup whole-grain mustard

1 tablespoon honey

2 teaspoons cider vinegar

1. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in Dutch oven over medium heat until shimmering. Add bratwursts and cook until well browned all over, about 8 minutes. Transfer bratwursts to plate.

Advertisement:

2. Heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in now-empty pot over medium heat until shimmering. Add onion, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and cook, covered, until softened, about 5 minutes. Uncover and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is browned, about 4 minutes. Add garlic and caraway seeds and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

3. Add beer, mustard, honey, vinegar, and bratwursts; cover; and cook until bratwursts are cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer bratwursts to platter. Increase heat to medium-high and cook until onion mixture is thickened, about 5 minutes. Serve bratwursts topped with onion mixture.

Related recipes: