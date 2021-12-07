Your mix-and-match guide for making the best mulled wine ever

We've reached the point of year where nothing sounds better than curling up in front of a fire (or the Yule Log channel) with a mug of hot, spiced mulled wine. Historians attribute the first mulled wine recipe to the ancient Greeks and Romans, who took less-than-palatable leftover wine and boiled it with spices to make it shine again. Since then, the drink has become a seasonal staple in many parts of the world.

But how do you go about making mulled wine? Or, if you have an age-old recipe, how do you spice it up for the holidays? Here's a simple mix-and-match guide for making a warming brew that will keep you content all winter long.

The wine

I typically go into the wine store either knowing the exact bottle I want to purchase or ready to go wherever the stylish labels lead me. However, this holiday season, check out those little cards below the red wine bottles that describe the flavor profile of the wine. Look for words like "bold," "fruit-forward" (or describe specific fruits like blackberries, black currant and stone fruit), "full-bodied" and "jammy." Bonus points go to bottles with notes of traditional baking spices and vanilla, though try to steer clear of varieties that are overwhelmingly sweet, such as dessert wines.

Great options include:

Merlot

Syrah

Shiraz

Zinfandel

Malbec

Grenache

Beaujolais

These wines are "big" enough to stand up to the added spices, without overwhelming the final result.

The spices

There's a really fun mix-and-match element to choosing the spices for your mulled wine. Ultimately, the ideal combination is whatever tastes the best to you. However, to achieve the classic mulled wine flavor, there are three base spices that you need to include:

Base spices

For 1 bottle of wine

4 whole cloves

3 star anise

2 cinnamon sticks

After that, have fun with some additional spices to really make the drink your own. Here are some suggestions:

Add-ins

For 1 bottle of wine

1 whole nutmeg, smashed

2 teaspoons of pink or black peppercorns

2 vanilla bean pods

1/2 tablespoon fresh thyme

1/2 tablespoon fresh rosemary

1/2 tablespoon dried lavender

The citrus

I've tried mulled wine variations with limes and lemons — and they're just fine! But you really can't beat orange for a classic flavor. The citrus peel (you only need about two 2-inch strips!) is sturdy enough to hold up to a gentle simmer without souring, though it adds a nice floral note to the drink.

Tip: The peel contains really flavorful oils. Before adding it to the mixture, fold the peel in half and gently rub the halves together to release those oils.

The sweetener

Now, for a little sweetness! Many traditional mulled wine varieties use tablespoons of straight white or brown sugar, but why not add a little more nuance to your drink? Here are some options:

1 tablespoon of honey (perhaps try a flavored honey, like buckwheat, wildflower or yuzu)

1 tablespoon of maple syrup

1 tablespoon of molasses

The liquor, liqueur and juices

Many mulled wines call for brandy, but other spirits and liqueurs work quite well, too. These include:

2 to 4 tablespoons of apple brandy

2 to 4 tablespoons of Aperol

2 to 4 tablespoons of Cointreau

2 to 4 tablespoons of tawny port

2 to 4 tablespoons of bourbon

A splash of bitters

If, for whatever reason, you don't want to add additional alcohol to the mixture, perhaps try a seasonal juice for added flavor. Try one of these options:

1/4 cup of cranberry juice

1/4 cup apple juice or apple cider

1/4 cup of fresh orange juice

1/4 cup of pomegranate juice

The process

The easiest way to make mulled wine is undoubtedly in a large Dutch oven, letting it either cook on the stovetop or covered inside the oven at 300 degrees. Either way, allow the wine, spices and additional juices to simmer for 10 to 30 minutes, depending on how "spiced" you want the final result to be. Be sure to fully remove the spices and citrus peel from the final product (no one wants to choke on a clove while taking a gump!). Popular garnishes include:

Fresh cinnamon sticks

Orange wheels or curled citrus peels

Rosemary stems

Fresh cranberries

Pomegranate seeds

