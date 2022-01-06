Food writer Alison Roman defeats so-called cancel culture by landing a new cooking show

More than a year-and-a-half after her disparaging comments against Netflix's Marie Kondo and television personality Chrissy Teigen, Alison Roman is officially securing a larger platform in 2022 with a newly launched CNN+ cooking program.

The cookbook author and former New York Times columnist will host episodes that highlight an assortment of prepared dishes both in and out of the kitchen, according to Variety. The show — which doesn't have a name yet — will also delve into the ingredients, people and stories behind Roman's recipes.

"I could not be more thrilled to be partnering with CNN+ on this project," said Roman in a recent CNN+ press release. "I've been dreaming about bringing a new sort of cooking and food show to life for years and I can't think of any place better to make it a reality."

The upcoming show is Roman's first major deal following her publicized downfall in 2020, according to Forbes. During a May 2020 interview with The New Consumer, Roman criticized Marie Kondo — the host of Netflix's reality television series "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo" — for her personalized line of home goods. Roman said that Kondo had "f**king sold out immediately" and that her brand was "antithetical" to Kondo's KonMari Method.

In the same interview, Roman also threw jabs at Teigen, saying "what Chrissy Teigen [had] done is so crazy to me."

"She had a successful cookbook. And then it was, like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it's just, like, people running a content farm for her," Roman added. "That horrifies me and it's not something that I ever want to do. I don't aspire to that. But like, who's laughing now? Because she's making a ton of f**king money."

The scuffle quickly escalated on Twitter before Roman issued an apology to both Teigen and Kondo. Some critics subsequently accused Roman of racism after she targeted two women of color — both Teigen and Kondo are of Asian descent — and food appropriation, particularly for her viral and whitewashed rendition of chickpea and coconut milk stew.

Roman has since produced "Home Series," her own cooking show on YouTube and kickstarted the Substack newsletter, "a newsletter." She previously worked as an editor at Bon Appétit magazine and as a pastry chef at places such as Quince in San Francisco and Momofuku Milk Bar in New York.

More information on Roman's show will be released in the upcoming weeks, according to CNN+.

