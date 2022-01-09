“Yellowjackets” soundtrack: Listen to this nostalgic playlist from Showtime’s brutal thriller

Showtime's thriller "Yellowjackets" promises more supernatural spooks, gore and, of course, human flesh before the highly anticipated finale on Jan. 16.

But that doesn't mean the fun has to stop then. The show's Spotify playlist brings its flawed characters to life with a balanced assemblage of modern-day indie ballads and '90s rock tunes. The soundtrack screams adolescent angst and evokes feelings of invincibility.

In the Showtime series, the toughest members of the Yellowjackets girls' soccer team miss out on competing in nationals after their plane crashes into the remote Ontario wilderness. Each new day comes one step closer to death for the stranded teens as they grapple with dwindling stocks of food, water and basic provisions. Slowly but surely, the team's once-binding sisterhood turns into desperation in a ruthless game of predator and prey.

RELATED: Chicken wings with a side of human flesh: A look at the meaty food cravings on "Yellowjackets"

Twenty-five years later, in 2021, most of the surviving members lead seemingly regular lives. But underneath their facades of wealth, status and harmony, they are all still haunted by their brutal past.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

It's tunes like Tracy Bonham's "Mother Mother" and The Prodigy's "Firestarter" capture the teens' recklessness and fury. Sinister showtunes, like "Overture" and "The Music of the Night" from the "Phantom of the Opera," are notably played alongside adult Misty (Christina Ricci) during her deranged ploys. She's not the only one who will cross a line though. Altogether, the songs underscore just how far each of the remaining Yellowjackets will go to clear their names and remove themselves from an unspeakable past.

The driving soundtrack also features Salt-N-Pepa's "Shoop," Alanis Morissette's "Uninvited," The Smashing Pumpkins' "Today" and the iconic "Dreams" by The Cranberries.

Check out the playlist below:

"Yellowjackets" airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on Showtime.

More stories you might like: