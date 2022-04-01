Unexpectedly chunky: Metal fragments from equipment prompts Skippy recall

If your Skippy peanut butter has an extra crunch, heed with caution. On Thursday, Skippy Foods announced a recall of more than 9000 cases of peanut butter after a manufacturing facility's internal detection system identified the possibility of, "a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment" being mixed into several varieties of their peanut butter. So far, there have been no reports of customer concerns or illness related to the incident.

The varieties included are Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Skippy Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread and Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein.

In a release issued by Skippy, the company said: "Skippy Foods, LLC, out of an abundance of caution and with an emphasis on the quality of its products, is issuing the recall to ensure that consumers are made aware of the issue. The manufacturing facility's internal detection systems identified the concern."

Those are the only varieties included in the recall, and the batch can be identified by its "Best If Used By" date ranging around May 2023, with the specifics included on the recall website. If you have one of the affected jars, you can take it to the retailer you purchased it from for an exchange, or contact Skippy customer service. If you don't, try out one of these peanut butter related recipes, or make your own.

This recall follows several other high-profile recalls, including a cut-fruit recall that impacted Wegmans stores, as well as a bagel recall that spanned several supermarket chains across the country.

Skipping PB&J's for now? Try one of our other favorite lunch recipes: