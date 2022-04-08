Whether for breakfast or brunch, eggs are the best way to kickstart the day. They pair nicely with generously buttered slices of toast, thick-cut strips of sizzling bacon or sultry delights of avocado, goat cheese and roasted kale.

But this protein-packed food shouldn't be restricted only to morning hours. Eggs deserve to be enjoyed all day long in classic lunch and dinner items like spicy fried rice or steak and roasted potatoes.

With the right kitchen tools, otherwise boring eggs can transform into a culinary masterpiece.

If our point isn't obvious by now, it's that eggs are not only magically delicious but also incredibly versatile. With the right kitchen tools, otherwise boring eggs can transform into a culinary masterpiece that will leave you wanting more.

Whether you're Team Poached or Team Scrambled, the team here at Salon Food has you covered. From egg cups to electric griddles, here are 5 eggsquisite tools for making better eggs at home. Pour a cup of coffee if you haven't already . . . because it's time to dive in!

1. KUFUNG Silicone Spatula

When I make soft scrambled eggs, I like to use the "low and slow" method. This means I'm cooking the eggs over low heat for a longer period of time. The end result is super creamy scrambled eggs (unlike the rubbery ones you sometimes get at, like, a hotel breakfast buffet).

This technique requires a fair amount of pushing your eggs around the pan. Metal utensils are great for a lot of things, but they can scratch up your skillets. This silicone spatula is my stand-in for scrambled egg mornings. — Ashlie Stevens, deputy food editor

KUFUNG Silicone Spatula BPA-free nonstick rubber kitchen spatulas for cooking and mixing 100% food-grade silicone material. Great angles for scraping, flexible silicone head, metal core for extra strength, ergonomic handle. Starting at $5.49

2. Our Place Always Pan

This is what I use to make fried and scrambled eggs at home. I thought it would be just another piece of cookware, but I honestly use it every single day. It's light, easy to clean and beautiful (which also makes it great for serving). Currently, I've got the "spice" colored pan, but I find myself lusting after the new "acid" green pan to herald in spring. — AS

3. Le Creuset Stoneware Egg Cup

Even though they look a little twee, egg cups are honestly the best way to hold your soft-boiled egg in place so that you can crack a little hole in the top for dipping your toast pieces. Don't get me wrong: I've definitely tried to physically hold my soft-boiled egg in one hand and my toast in the other, but the whole thing felt a little messy. — AS

Le Creuset Stoneware Egg Cup 2" egg cup perfect for breakfast Dense stoneware blocks moisture absorption to prevent cracking, crazing and rippling. Nearly-nonstick glazed interior easily releases foods for quick clean-up. Starting at $10.95

4. Dash Mini Maker Electric Round Griddle

I received this griddle as a gift, but since I don't really like pancakes, I used it to fry an individual egg instead. Of course, I have a regular pan for that sort of thing, but this made it perfectly round without a mold. Plus, I could close the lid to cook it from the top in order to make it "over easy."

I also made a tiny omelet in it, and both were perfect sizes for my breakfast sandwiches. Bonus if you make sandwiches with the heart-shaped mini waffles from my Dash mini waffle iron! It's perfect for families, too, with little ones who can watch the egg (or pancake) being made. — Hanh Nguyen, senior culture editor

Dash Mini Maker Electric Round Griddle For eggs, individual pancakes and on-the-go breakfast snacks Make individual servings of eggs, pancakes and more without the need for multiple pots/pans with this griddle. Great for kids or on the go! Buy for $12.99

5. Terrapin Ridge Farms Gourmet Spicy Chipotle Garnishing Sauce

This is more of a personal preference than a universal recommendation, but I love breakfast tacos and burritos slathered with hot sauce as my first meal of the day. That jolt of heat wakes me up better than any cup of coffee ever could.

I've got a rotating collection of hot sauces in my refrigerator, but this one is perfect for breakfast foods. I'm not eating pork these days, so the smokiness mimics bacon, the citrus note is like a nod to orange juice and there's a subtle sweetness that cuts through the fattiness of scrambled or fried eggs. — AS

Spicy Chipotle Garnishing Sauce This gourmet sauce is excellent to squeeze on tacos A well-blended balance of chipotle peppers, spices, cider vinegar and a zip of orange juice. Gluten and dairy-free. Vegan. Buy for $9.99

