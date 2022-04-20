5 best munchies-themed gifts for the stoner in your life

It's April 20, which we all know as a national holiday for the stoners among us. It's also pretty well-known that indulging in marijuana can cause the munchies. After all, the active ingredient — tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC — stimulates appetite.

While weed-sparked cravings are very personal and capricious (and often dictated by what you have in your pantry or freezer at that exact moment in time), there are a number of thoughtful, non-edible gifts that exist at the intersection of food and cannabis, ranging from cookbooks to candles.

Here are some of our favorites from the Salon Food desk:

1 "Mastering the Art of Cooking with Weed" by the Editors of Munchies

When you think of cooking with weed, brownies are likely the first thing that comes to mind. However, this cookbook — which was inspired by the popular Viceland TV series "Bong Appétit" — offers countless of other suggestions, ranging from weed butter-basted chicken served alongside weed chimichurri to cannabis-infused coconut crab gratin. This book offers a new generation of cooks an opportunity to cook with cannabis in a modern, serious and sophisticated way.

2 Glass fruit pipes from Flower by Edie Parker

These gorgeous glass pipes shaped like bananas, cherries, grapes and oranges are beautiful enough to display as subversive sculptures but functional enough to be used on a regular basis. "Offer it to guests as a post-meal snack or in place of dessert," the product description recommends.

3 "The Art of Weed Butter" by Mennlay Golokeh Aggrey

Cannabutter, or butter infused with weed, is the optimal way to transfer the THC from cannabis into an edible. It can be used as the basis for sweet treats, like brownies and cookies, or savory items, such as nachos and stews. Author Mennlay Golokeh Aggrey walks readers through the ins-and-outs of "becoming a cannabutter master," as well as how to infuse other types of cooking fats like coconut and olive oils.

4 "Doobie Snacks Coloring Book" by Michaela McCarthy

Sometimes when you feel the high, you feel euphoric like you could run a marathon. Other times, you want to simply sink into the couch for 12 hours straight. On the days when you find yourself somewhere in between (and you're looking for a low-effort, but engaging activity), flip open the "Doobie Snacks Coloring Book" by Michaela McCarthy. This intricate coloring book features images of pizza, boba tea, ice cream and fruit overlaid with detail-rich floral patterns. Grab your colored pencils — and prepare to lose yourself for a few hours.

5 4/20 candle collection by Ctoan Co.

Wisconsin-based candle maker Jodyann Morgan recently released her 4/20 "Munchies"-themed candle collection, which features gorgeous candles molded into diverse body shapes.

"Munchies might not seem like a natural focus of a 420 theme collection," Morgan wrote in a press statement. "However, they are a byproduct that is often subject to a double standard, with fat people receiving a markedly different reaction. As a plus-size, queer, Black woman, sitting at the intersection of race, size and sexuality, this mission is personal."

She continued, "These lovingly hand poured, gender-free candles allow people to see their bodies, and the bodies of people they love, in accessible art."

Additionally, $2 from each item in the collection that's sold will go to The Last Prisoner Project, which serves individuals who are currently or formerly incarcerated for marijuana-related crimes.

