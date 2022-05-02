As I've attempted to weave more vegan meals into my day-to-day life, one particular course has eluded me. Need me to bring a side? Let me introduce you to this gorgeous cold noodle salad coated in a coconut-tahini sauce. Looking for comfort food? Perhaps my spring chickpea pasta . But when it came to dessert — which I love with all my being — I found myself stumped.

I'm not a great baker in the first place, but the process of veganizing some of my go-to's, such as flourless chocolate cake and my mom's chocolate chip cookies , has been like a never-ending science experiment. While I'm definitely getting closer, my sweet tooth still needs to be sated. Enter: These easy-as-pie chocolate truffles.

Related: The best 10-minute vegan breakfast starts with instant rice and canned coconut milk

The main base for these truffles is actually avocado. If you've only ever had avocados in a savory context, that may be surprising, but they have such a luxe texture and mild flavor that it's the perfect building block for a dairy- and egg-free dessert. When combined with cocoa powder, espresso powder and agave, the end result is a fancy truffle.

***

Recipe: Chocolate-Avocado Truffles

Yields 12 servings Prep Time 5 minutes Chill Time 30 minutes

Ingredients 2 medium avocados

1 1/2 tablespoons cocoa powder

2 teaspoons espresso powder

1/2 tablespoon agave Optional Egg white-free powdered sugar

Crushed nuts (Pistachios make a beautiful coating.)

Dried coconut Directions In a large bowl or food processor, combine the avocado, cocoa powder, espresso powder and agave. Vigorously mix until smooth and fully incorporated. Taste and adjust the agave and espresso powder according to your preferences. Scoop out 12 identical (or identical-ish) balls and place them on a parchment-covered baking sheet. Place them in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes, or until firm. At this point, they're ready to enjoy. However, this would also be the opportunity to coat them with powdered sugar, crushed nuts or dried coconut for a little variety. If you go this route, place the truffles back in the refrigerator for an additional 30 minutes after coating.

Cook's Notes Most pure cocoa powders are vegan, but check the box to ensure that no animal products have been added. When shopping for powdered sugar, similarly don't forget to double-check the labels for egg white-free varieties.

Want more great food writing and recipes? Subscribe to Salon Food's newsletter, The Bite.

Read more:

Salon Food writes about stuff we think you'll like. Salon has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.