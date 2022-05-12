In a natural expansion of the Wordle universe, a new food-centric version of the five-letter word game that swept the nation dropped earlier this week.

Phoodle, the brainchild of cookbook author and art dealer Julie Loria, spins off the concept of the original word game created by Josh Wardle into a new daily puzzle for those with "an appetite for words."

In this culinary twist, the answer to each day's puzzle is a food-related term. As Loria explained on Instagram, the responses may include anything "from ingredients to appliances to famous chefs and more."

Speaking of famous chefs, Phoodle quickly attracted the attention of none other than Martha Stewart. On its first day of launch, the original domestic goddess was already singing the game's praises to her more than 1.5 million Instagram followers.

"If you want a new word game to play, and who does not!" Stewart began her Phoodle-dedicated post, which rated the game "lots of fun."

As it turns out, this enthusiasm for word games from Stewart is nothing new. "Martha loves brain teasers," an article on her namesake website reads. "In fact, the one thing our founder does every morning to keep her mind sharp is a crossword puzzle."

To the chagrin of some followers, Stewart's post shared a screengrab with the answer to one of this week's Phoodle puzzles. As Wordle fans know, that is arguably one of the gravest faux pas one can commit.

What Stewart regularly shares on Instagram are photos of her swoon-worthy meals. Those are something we can all get behind — here are 5 of our favorites to enjoy as you play.

5 Martha Stewart recipes to make while you play Phoodle

1. Baked Feta-Marinara Dip

Sick of that feta pasta dish that went viral during the pandemic? This dip, which was originally published in Martha Stewart Living in 2018, is a fantastic alternative. Here, piquillo peppers offer a sweet and smoky twist. Ready in less than 30 minutes, it's the definition of no-fuss.

2. Skillet Chili Nachos

Nachos never go out of season. For a quick and easy weeknight dinner, try Stewart's skillet chili nachos. These nachos only take 20 minutes to cook — and most of the ingredients that you need to prepare them may already be on hand in your kitchen.

3. Creamy Lemon Chicken with Spinach and Artichokes

Only Stewart could have reimagined one of our favorite dips as dinner and made it tastier and healthier in the process. This recipe comes together in one pot, meaning you'll spend more time enjoying great food at the dinner table than cleaning up your kitchen later. Not to mention, everything comes together on the stove in about half an hour. As Stewart herself puts it, "Sautéed chicken cutlets cook fast, and cream cheese provides a little richness with less fat than heavy cream."

4. Eggplant Parmesan Stacks

Eggplant parmesan is verifiably one of the most delicious dishes in existence. But what is one to do if you want the flavors, warmth and medley of textures without the effort that goes into making the Italian-American classic? Stewart has the answer!

If you need a stellar finger food for your next party, or relish in the delight of eating handheld snacks, these eggplant parmesan stacks are what your dreams are made of.

5. Sausage-and-Kale Stuffed Shells

If you're running low on dinner ideas and want something that will nourish your tummy and soul, then you might want to try these sausage and kale stuffed shells from Stewart.

This dish has all of the good stuff you'd expect in a pasta casserole dish, plus the added benefit of being freezer friendly. You can double up while prepping and get two dinners for the effort of one!

