I've reached the point of the year where my desire to be outside greatly outweighs my desire to cook, especially if that cooking involves heat of any kind.
I have my ways of coping, of course. I love beautiful, shaved vegetable salads, and sometimes I count an Aperol spritz as part of a well-rounded dinner.
To kick off my days, however, I need something that's a little more substantive than cold brew (even if it's really good cold brew, like these picks over here). That's where these blueberry-coconut pie overnight oats come into play.
The only cooking required? A quick 10-minute simmer on the stove that renders the blueberries almost like a jammy pie-filling. Do it while the sun is down, then wake up the next morning to a fresh, luxurious breakfast that's ready on your schedule.
***
Recipe: Blueberry-Coconut Pie Overnight Oats
Ingredients
- 1 13.5-ounce can full-fat coconut milk
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar, separated
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 4 tablespoons chopped pecans
- 2 tablespoons coconut cream, plus shredded coconut for topping
Directions
- In a mixing bowl, add the full-fat coconut milk, rolled oats, 1 tablespoon of brown sugar, vanilla extract, cinnamon and chopped pecans. Stir until well combined, then separate between two pint-sized Mason jars.
- In a small pot, add the blueberries, remaining brown sugar and enough water to cover the mixture. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Stir occasionally, until the berries take on a jam-like consistency, about 10 minutes.
- Once cooled, divide the jam mixture in half and layer over the oats.
- Finally, top each Mason jar with 1 tablespoon of coconut cream and shredded coconut to taste.
- Allow the overnight oats to chill for at least 6 hours.
