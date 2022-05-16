Weekday Plants is a weekly recipe column from Salon Food that centers on easy-to-make and adaptable vegan meals.

I've reached the point of the year where my desire to be outside greatly outweighs my desire to cook, especially if that cooking involves heat of any kind.

I have my ways of coping, of course. I love beautiful, shaved vegetable salads, and sometimes I count an Aperol spritz as part of a well-rounded dinner.

To kick off my days, however, I need something that's a little more substantive than cold brew (even if it's really good cold brew, like these picks over here). That's where these blueberry-coconut pie overnight oats come into play.

The only cooking required? A quick 10-minute simmer on the stove that renders the blueberries almost like a jammy pie-filling. Do it while the sun is down, then wake up the next morning to a fresh, luxurious breakfast that's ready on your schedule.

***

Recipe: Blueberry-Coconut Pie Overnight Oats

Yields 2 servings Prep Time 5 minutes Cook Time 10 minutes, plus chilling

Ingredients 1 13.5-ounce can full-fat coconut milk

1 cup rolled oats

1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

2 tablespoons brown sugar, separated

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 teaspoons cinnamon

4 tablespoons chopped pecans

2 tablespoons coconut cream, plus shredded coconut for topping

Directions In a mixing bowl, add the full-fat coconut milk, rolled oats, 1 tablespoon of brown sugar, vanilla extract, cinnamon and chopped pecans. Stir until well combined, then separate between two pint-sized Mason jars. In a small pot, add the blueberries, remaining brown sugar and enough water to cover the mixture. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Stir occasionally, until the berries take on a jam-like consistency, about 10 minutes. Once cooled, divide the jam mixture in half and layer over the oats. Finally, top each Mason jar with 1 tablespoon of coconut cream and shredded coconut to taste. Allow the overnight oats to chill for at least 6 hours.

