"Life won," says Pence, doubling down on Roe reversal with call for a national ban

In a statement to Breitbart News following Friday's Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade, former Vice President Mike Pence made statements to the effect that he'd like to see the banning of abortions nationwide.

"Life won," Pence said in response to the Supreme Court's 6-3 vote in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which upheld a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Five of the six conservative justices concluded that decision required overturning Roe, although Chief Justice John Roberts wrote a concurring opinion in which he disagreed.

The Roe v. Wade reversal "has given the American people a new beginning for life, and I commend the justices in the majority for having the courage of their convictions," Pence said to Breitbart News.

"The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the leaked majority opinion draft that has now become a present-tense reality. "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives." Pence hopes the end result will go much further than that:

By returning the question of abortion to the states and to the people, this Supreme Court has righted an historic wrong and reaffirmed the right of the American people to govern themselves at the state level in a manner consistent with their values and aspirations. Now that Roe v. Wade has been consigned to the ash heap of history, a new arena in the cause of life has emerged, and it is incumbent on all who cherish the sanctity of life to resolve that we will take the defense of the unborn and the support for women in crisis pregnancy centers to every state in America. Having been given this second chance for Life, we must not rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the land.

Pence's daughter, Charlotte Pence Bond, echoed her father's views, taking to Twitter to say: "Now, the pro-life movement must continue to be gentle. As the culture turns away from abortion towards life, women who had an abortion should never doubt that the pro-life movement and pregnancy care centers are places where they will find healing and open arms."

Pence shared his daughter's tweet, saying, "So proud of our daughter."

