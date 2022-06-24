Marjorie Taylor Greene calls overturning of Roe v. Wade a "blessing"

Marjorie Taylor Greene gave statements outside of the Supreme Court minutes after the ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade was handed down. Amidst shouts of "You are a traitor," and "Lock her up," from a steadily gathering mass of protestors, Greene fired back that she viewed the ruling to ban abortion as "a blessing," according to The Hill.

Using members of her staff as a shield between herself and the crowd, Greene said "I am so happy. It's a blessing. It's a miracle."

Addressing specific groups of protestors directly, Greene furthered "We've got to protect women. Ruth Sent Us is a domestic terrorist group, and so is Jane's Revenge. Anyone who is supporting abortion is supporting them."

When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gathered with pro-choice protestors in front of the Supreme Court, Greene posted a video of her to Twitter accusing her of trying to start an insurrection.

"AOC just launched an insurrection. Any violence and rioting is a direct result of Democrat marching orders," Greene said.

Calling the Supreme Court's decision "courageous," Greene said "It's just taking it back to the states, giving the right back to the states to make their own laws regarding abortion, which is extremely important."

