Melania Trump gave a one-word response to the option of promoting peace on Jan. 6

On January 6, 2021, while MAGA enthusiasts rioted in and around the U.S. Capitol, Melania Trump was asked if she'd like to tweet a statement encouraging peace and the former First Lady responded with a one-word answer.

According to ex-aide Stephanie Grisham, she personally sent a text to Melania on Jan. 6 asking "Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness & violence?"

Melania's response was a simple "No."

Grisham, who was Melania's chief of staff during the time of this exchange, and a former White House press secretary and communications director, resigned later that day without making mention of what had happened. Tweeting a farewell message, Grisham said "It has been an honor to serve the country in the White House. I am very proud to have been a part of Melania Trump's mission to help children everywhere, & proud of the many accomplishments of this Administration."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

While it's not clear why Grisham waited until now to share her text exchange with Melania from Jan. 6, Huffington Post highlights that it "backs an anecdote" from Grisham's tell-all book, "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House," which was released on October 5, 2021.

"Do you want a participation award? Do you think this absolves you of your complicity in what went on in that WH for 4 years? You sat by as Rome burned and did nothing," a commenter replied to Grisham's share of the text exchange on Twitter yesterday. "The entire lot of you should be in jail."

"Nope. I don't believe in participation awards. I'm not trying to be absolved of anything, what I am doing is trying not to let history repeat itself," Grisham responded.