Frozen beef products sold at Target and Walmart recalled due to undeclared allergens

Conagra Brands, Inc., a food company based in Russellville, Ark., has recalled approximately 119,581 pounds of frozen beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The items in question, which are labeled P.F. Chang's Home Menu Beef & Broccoli, actually contain orange chicken, according to a July 30 announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

As a result, they contain egg, which is a known allergen. That ingredient, however, isn't identified on the product label or packaging.

The recall was issued after Conagra Brands received a pair of complaints from customers that the P.F. Chang's-branded products contained chicken instead of beef.

The impacted items were sold at retailers across the country, including select Target and Walmart stores. The products have a lot code of "5006 2146 2012" and a best-by date of May 21, 2023. For a complete list of the Walmart locations, click here.

At the time the recall was issued, no confirmed reports of illness had been received. However, FSIS has advised consumers who purchased the recalled products to throw them away or return them for a refund. Moreover, if you're concerned about a possible injury or illness, contact your healthcare provider as soon as possible.

This isn't the only recall to be aware of right now. Nature's Sunshine Products Inc. recently recalled two AIVIA Whey Protein & Power Herbs meal replacement products due to the presence of undeclared milk. The affected products were distributed nationwide between Sept. 1, 2021, and July 20, 2022, through direct-to-consumer online sales and independent distributors.

