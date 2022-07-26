Summer is arguably the best season for food, whether it's smoky barbeques, fresh produce or classic, simple meals like coconut-corn chowder, seafood paella or a Niçoise-inspired salmon salad.

But in order to enjoy your delicious foods to their fullest, it's also important to routinely check their safety in order to prevent any foodborne illnesses that could ruin all the fun.

Food recalls are issued when a specific food item, both processed and unprocessed, has either been mislabeled or contaminated, typically with a disease-causing bacteria or an allergen. Consuming contaminated foods can trigger an allergic reaction or cause other severe symptoms, like stomach pain, nausea, fever and even brain and nerve damage.

Most recalls and safety alerts are posted on the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) websites. To help make the process easier, Salon Food surveyed both online databases to compile the top 16 most recent recalls that you need to know about.

From sugar cookies to smoked clams, here are all the recalls, listed from newest to oldest:

01 AIVIA Whey Protein & Power Herbs (Recalled on July 22) AIVIA Whey Protein + Power Herbs Chocolate (FDA) Nature's Sunshine Products Inc. has voluntarily recalled two AIVIA Whey Protein & Power Herbs meal replacement products due to the presence of undeclared milk. The affected products were distributed nationwide between September 1, 2021, and July 20, 2022, through direct-to-consumer online sales and independent distributors. Individuals who have a milk allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may suffer from a serious allergic reaction after consuming the product. The FDA has advised consumers who have these allergies or sensitivities to dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase to receive a full product credit. Those who do not have a severe allergy or sensitivity to milk can continue consuming the product. At this time, no illnesses, complaints or deaths have been reported. Read the full recall announcement here.

02 Natural Grocers Brand Organic Amaranth Grain (Recalled on July 22) Natural Grocers Brand 1-pound Organic Amaranth Grain (FDA) Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc., a natural grocery retailer based in Lakewood, Colorado, has voluntarily recalled the Natural Grocers brand of Organic Amaranth Grain due to a possible Salmonella contamination. The recall was initiated after the company learned about the possible contamination from its supplier. Salmonella can cause "serious and sometimes fatal infections" in young children, elderly individuals, and individuals with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The Organic Amaranth Grain was packaged in 1-pound clear plastic bags that have the "Natural Grocers" label. They contain a UPC code of "000080125501" and the following pack dates: "22-102," "22-103," "22-130," and "22-194." They were also distributed to Natural Grocers' stores located in Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. At this time, there have been no reports of illness or injury. The FDA has advised consumers who recently purchased the product to discard or return it to the place of purchase for credit or a full refund. Read the full recall announcement here.

03 Enjoy Life Natural Brands Bakery Products (Recalled on July 20) Trader Joe's Soft Baked Snickerdoodle Cookies (FDA) Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC has recalled four additional products, including its Soft Baked Snickerdoodle cookies, Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Apple Cinnamon Breakfast Ovals, Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Berry Medley Breakfast Ovals and Trader Joe's Soft-Baked Snickerdoodle Cookies. The recent announcement is a continuation of the company's initial recall issued on June 30th. The recall was prompted due to the potential presence of hard plastic pieces, which were discovered after an internal investigation. All four affected products were sold nationwide in both retail and online stores. The FDA has advised consumers who recently purchased any of the recalled products to not eat them and discard them immediately. Read the full recall announcement here.

04 JUST Egg Chopped Spring Greens Products (Recalled on July 20) JUST Egg Chopped Spring Greens (FDA) Eat Just, Inc. has voluntarily recalled three lots of JUST Egg Chopped Spring Greens products over possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The affected products were distributed to a select number of retail stores located in Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Texas. Although the recalled lots tested negative for Listeria monocytogenes prior to leaving the manufacturing facility, another lot that contains the same ingredients as the recalled lots tested positive for the bacteria strain. The latter lot has not been released to the public, but Eat JUST still issued a recall for the former lots "out of an abundance of caution." Listeria monocytogenes can cause "serious and sometimes fatal infections" in young children, elderly individuals, and individuals with weakened immune systems. Short-term symptoms of a listeria infection include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Long-term symptoms can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. At this time, only 21 packages of the recalled products have been sold to consumers. They contain use-by dates between June 10 to June 30, 2023 and a UPC code of "1 91011 00101 5." There have been no reports of illness associated with the recalled JUST Egg products. The FDA has advised all consumers who recently purchased the products to discard them. Read the full recall announcement here.



05 Select ReadyMeals Seafood Products (Recalled on July 19) ReadyMeals Shrimp Cooked with Cocktail Sauce food label (FDA) Albertsons Companies has voluntarily recalled three ReadyMeals seafood products prepared in store because they contain allergens not specified on the individual ingredient labels. The specific allergens may cause severe allergic reactions in those who have food allergies or severe sensitivities. The recall was issued following an internal technical review that identified the "missing ingredients containing allergens." The ReadyMeals seafood products were sold at the following Albertsons Cos. store banners: ACME, Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Balducci's, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, JewelOsco, King's, Pak 'N Save, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market and Vons. The listed store banners are also located in the following states: Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Washington state, Washington D.C., and Wyoming. At this time, there have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions from consumers. The FDA has advised individuals who recently purchased any of the three seafood items to discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Read the full recall announcement here.

06 Sweet Loren's Sugar Cookie Dough (Recalled on July 16) Sweet Loren's Sugar Cookie Dough (FDA) Sweet Loren's, a cookie company and brand based in New York, NY, has voluntarily recalled a single lot code of its 12 oz. Sugar Cookie Dough over an erroneous product label. The Sugar Cookie Dough, which is labeled as "gluten free," may contain traces of gluten. In-house testing found that the oat flour used to make the recalled product contains small amounts of gluten, even though documentation (COA) states that it's gluten-free. Individuals who have an allergy or a severe sensitivity to gluten may suffer from an allergic reaction after consuming the recalled product. Sweet Loren's Sugar Cookie Dough was distributed to retail grocery stores located in Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, South Carolina, North Carolina, Oregon, Utah, Illinois, Texas, Georgia, California, Colorado, Washington, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Tennessee, Alabama, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Arkansas and Alaska. The product contained a lot code of "AF22 115" and a best-by date of 12/1/2022. To date, no illnesses have been reported. The FDA and Sweet Loren's, Inc. have urged customers who recently purchased the recalled product to return it to the place of purchase to receive a full refund. Read the full recall announcement here.

07 Crown Prince Natural Smoked Baby Clams in Olive Oil (Recalled on July 15) Crown Prince Natural Smoked Baby Clams in Olive Oil (FDA) Crown Prince, Inc. has voluntarily recalled its 3 oz. canned Natural Smoked Baby Clams in Olive Oil after FDA testing found "detectable levels" of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). PFAS are described as a "diverse group of human-made chemicals used in a wide range of consumer and industrial products." The substances do not break down easily, with some varieties causing build-up in both the environment and in our bodies. Exposure to or consumption of these specific kinds of PFAS can cause "increased cholesterol levels, increases in high-blood pressure, pre-eclampsia in pregnant women, developmental effects, decreases in immune response, changes in liver function, and increases in certain types of cancer."



The recall was issued "out of an abundance of caution" after Crown Prince received the FDA test results. At this time, no illnesses have been reported. Crown Prince Natural Smoked Baby Clams in Olive Oil were distributed across the United States to natural food stores, grocery stores and online retailers. The product's can contains a UPC code of "0 73230 00853 5." The FDA and Crown Prince have advised consumers to return the recalled products to the place of purchase for a full refund. Read the full recall announcement here.

08 Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberry (Recalled on July 14) Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberries (FDA) BrandStorm Inc. has voluntarily recalled 2 lots of Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberry pouches due to the possible presence of lead. The recalled products were sold exclusively in the United States through retail and online stores. The company was notified of the contamination following a lab test, which was conducted in Maryland, and a subsequent investigation, which found that the blueberries originated in Lithuania. Since then, the packing site has been enhancing its food safety system by "implementing mandatory batch testing for heavy metal[s]." High levels of lead in food products may cause damage to the nervous system and internal organs and lead poisoning. Symptoms of lead poisoning include "abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urinary output." The affected batches of Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberry were sold in white and blue colored pouches with both the Natierra brand and logo on display. They had best-by dates of 12/2024 & 01/2025 and lot codes of "2021363-1" and "2022026-1," respectively. At this time, BrandStorm Inc. has not received any reports of illness or complaints from customers. The FDA has advised all individuals who recently purchased the recalled products to not consume them and instead, dispose of them immediately. Consumers can also return the products at the place of purchase to receive a refund. Read the full recall announcement here.

09 Belfonte Dairy "Chocolate to Die For" Premium Ice Cream (Recalled on July 13) Belfonte Dairy "Chocolate to Die For" Ice-Cream FDA) Belfonte Dairy recalled its "Chocolate to Die For" Premium Ice Cream because it may contain undeclared peanuts. The recall was issued following a consumer complaint, which prompted the company to discover that the packages in which the ice cream cartons were distributed in did not specify the presence of peanuts, a known allergen. Consumption of the product may trigger severe allergic reactions in individuals who are allergic or sensitive to peanuts. At this time, Belfonte has not received any reports of illness or complaints from customers in connection with the ice cream. The recalled product was sold and distributed at Hy-Vee, Cash Saver, Harps, Price Mart and Heartland Stores. Other distributors are located in the following locations: Kansas City, Missouri Metro Area, including Kansas City, Kansas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Columbia, Missouri; and Springfield, Missouri, and surrounding areas. Per the announcement, the recalled ice cream was produced in the company's ice cream manufacturing facility based in Kansas City. It was sold in a 1.5-Quart carton with a UPC code of "83057-17049." The FDA has advised all customers who recently purchased the ice cream to dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Read the full recall announcement here.

10 Kingdom Honey (Recalled on July 13) Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP FDA) Shopaax.com voluntarily recalled all lots of Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP, which was found to contain undeclared Sildenafil. Per the FDA, Sildenafil is an active ingredient in the brand-name prescription drug Viagra, used to treat erectile dysfunction. The recall was issued after an FDA laboratory analysis found traces of Sildenafil in the recalled honey. The recalled product was primarily consumed and used for "sexual enhancement." It was sold in a golden box and contained 12 sachets of 20 grams of honey with various expiration dates found on the back side. Shopaax.com has stopped selling the honey product and temporarily removed all other products from its affiliate websites. At this time, the product may still be available for purchase on other websites and retail stores. The FDA has clarified that Viagra should only be used under the supervision of a licensed health care professional. If consumed without proper notice, Sildenafil may react with nitrates found in other prescription drugs and "cause a significant drop in blood pressure that may be life threatening." Thus, individuals with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease are particularly at risk as they often take nitrates. If you recently purchased the recalled honey product, you should stop using it and dispose of it immediately. Read the full recall announcement here.

11 Big Olaf Creamery Ice Creams (Recalled on July 13) Big Olaf Brand Ice Cream Products FDA) Big Olaf Creamery of Sarasota, Florida, recalled all flavors and lots of its ice cream products over possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Following an outbreak investigation by the Florida Department of Health and Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services on July 1, the creamery immediately stopped both production and distribution of its ice cream. Per the announcement, the recalled product was sold in plastic pint size containers, 1/2 gallon containers and 2.5-gallon tubs at company retailers in Florida. It was also readily available at restaurants, senior homes and an undisclosed location in Fredericksburg, Ohio. As of Friday, July 8, a total of 23 people were infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes, according to the CDC. The investigation, which is still ongoing, revealed that 18 of the affected individuals consumed generic brands of ice cream while 10 individuals consumed either Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream or ate at locations that distributed the ice cream in question. At this time, Big Olaf Creamery and all retailers that sold the ice cream received no complaints "regarding product defect or sickness." The FDA has advised consumers who recently purchased Big Olaf Ice Cream Products to dispose of them immediately. They also recommend cleaning any areas, containers, and serving utensils that may have touched the ice cream. Read the full recall announcement here.

12 Stormberg Foods' Chicken Dog Treats (Recalled on July 12) Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats (FDA) Stormberg Foods recalled all sizes and batches of is chicken dog treats, including Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, Billo's Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treat products, over possible Salmonella contamination. The recall was issued after a sample of the dog treats tested positive for Salmonella during a July 6 inspection done by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services (NCDA & CS). Salmonella affects both pets and humans, although the symptoms in the latter are more severe. A salmonella infection can spread just by handling contaminated pet products, especially if individuals do not wash their hands or clean affected surfaces thoroughly. Symptoms of a Salmonella infection in humans include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Serious, but rare, symptoms include arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. If you are suffering from any of the ailments listed, the FDA recommends contacting your health provider as soon as possible. In pets, Salmonella infections may cause fatigue, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Additional symptoms include a decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. If your pet has recently consumed the recalled products, you should dispose of them and promptly contact the veterinarian. At this time, no illnesses have been reported. Read the full recall announcement here.

13 Tovala Gochujang-Glazed Protein Bowls (Recalled on July 12) Tovala Gochujang Glazed Pork Bowls FDA) Tovala, a food-tech company based in Chicago, Illinois, voluntarily recalled its Gochujang-Glazed Pork Chop Bowl and Gochujang-Glazed Salmon Bowl over undeclared peanuts, which were not specified on the items' food labels. Individuals who are allergic or sensitive to peanuts may suffer from life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume either products. The recall was issued after Tovala found an unnamed "ingredient sourced from a third-party supplier contained an undeclared peanut allergen." The ingredient in question was specifically used in the gochujang glaze that is used in both of the recalled bowls. At this time, the company has received one report of an adverse reaction. The recalled Gochujang-Glazed Pork Chop Bowl and Gochujang-Glazed Salmon Bowl were available for delivery the week of July 4 and distributed to customers via Tovala's weekly direct-to-consumer meal delivery service. The company later notified customers, who purchased the recalled meals, by email and push notifications. The recalled meals were packaged in either individual meal sleeves or boxes that included a meal card, a QR code and a product label. Both meals contained Enjoy By-dates between July 11 and July 14, 2022. The FDA has advised all consumers who still have the recalled bowls to dispose of them as soon as possible. Read the full recall announcement here.

14 Bumble Bee Smoked Clams (Recalled on July 6) Bumble Bee Smoked Clams (FDA) Bumble Bee Foods, LLC voluntarily recalled a 3.75 can of smoked clams after an FDA test found detectable levels of Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in samplings of the product. PFAS are human-made chemicals, commonly found in consumer and industrial products, that do not breakdown easily when consumed. Per the FDA, studies have found that PFAS exposure in humans may cause "increased cholesterol levels, increases in high-blood pressure and pre-eclampsia in pregnant women, developmental effects, decreases in immune response, changes in liver function, and increases in certain types of cancer." At this time, there have been no reports of illness associated with the recalled product. The Bumble Bee Smoked Clams came from a third-party manufacturer in China and contain a UPC Label of "8660075234."



The FDA has advised all consumers who purchased the product to discard them and contact Bumble Bee Consumer Affairs via phone to request a refund. Read the full recall announcement here.

15 Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula (Recalled on July 6) Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula (FDA) Primal Pet Foods voluntarily recalled a single lot of Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula over a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Sixty-six cases of the frozen beef patties were distributed to Maryland, Georgia, Texas and British Columbia, back in late April of 2022. The recalled patties can be identified by a Lot code of "#W10068709" along with a best-by date of May 22, 2023. They were also sold in flexible packaging in the freezer sections of select pet stores, which were not specified by the FDA. The recall was issued after Listeria monocytogenes was found in one sample from one lot of the raw beef patties during a routine sampling done by the FDA. Listeria monocytogenes, which is a species of disease-causing bacteria, can cause illness in dogs, even though the possibility is quite rare. Some symptoms of a possible infection include diarrhea and vomiting. Asymptomatic pets can still be carriers of the bacteria and run the risk of spreading it to other animals or humans. Symptoms of a possible infection in humans are more severe and include fever, headache, muscle aches, stiff neck, nausea, abdominal pain, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. At this time, Primal Pet Foods has received no complaints or reports of illness in pets or humans who may have come in contact with or handled the raw beef patties. The FDA has advised all pet owners who recently purchased the recalled product to dispose of it immediately. For owners who have a dog that has consumed the recalled product in the past months, the FDA encourages them to consult their veterinarian. Read the full recall announcement here

16 Natreve's Vegan French Vanilla Wafer Sundae Protein Powder (Recalled on July 3) Natreve's Vegan French Vanilla Wafer Sundae Protein Powder (FDA) The sustainably-focused wellness company voluntarily recalled select batches of its French vanilla wafer sundae-flavored vegan protein powder due to the presence of undeclared milk. An "external manufacturing production error" was cited in the announcement posted by the FDA. Trace amounts of whey were discovered in a pair of batches of the protein powder. Whey, one of the primary proteins found in milk, may trigger serious or life-threatening allergic reactions in individuals who are either allergic or sensitive to dairy. One illness linked to the recall was reported in the manufacturer's notice. A review by the contract manufacturer revealed the mix-up was caused by a production error. A "whey-derived flavoring ingredient" was mistakenly included in the blend for the impacted items. In total, two contaminated batches were sold in retail and online outlets in the U.S. Both contain a best-by date of February 2025. The UPC codes are as follows: "628831120003," "628831110073" or "628831120003." Read the full article on the recall here and its FDA announcement.

17 Hy-Vee Potato Salad Varieties (Recalled on July 1) Hy-Vee Potato Salad (FDA) Hy-Vee, the supermarket chain based out of Iowa, voluntarily withdrew all varieties and sizes of its potato salads at the beginning of July, citing safety concerns. An announcement posted by the FDA reported a "presumptive positive microbial result" on the line where the potatoes had been processed. "Out of an abundance of caution," the products involved in the recall were pulled from store shelves ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend as the company awaited "final test results." The Hy-Vee and Mealtime Potato Salads in question were previously available in both deli service and grab-and-go refrigerated cases across all Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore and Dollar Fresh Market locations. Recalled products were also sold at Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The following items were involved in the recall: Hy-Vee Old Fashioned Potato Salad, Hy-Vee Country Style Potato Salad, Hy-Vee Dijon Mustard Potato Salad, Hy-Vee Green Onion and Egg Potato Salad, Hy-Vee Chipotle Ranch Potato Salad, Hy-Vee Diced Red Skin Potato Salad, Hy-Vee Loaded Baked Potato Salad, Mealtime Old Fashion Potato Salad, Mealtime Country Style Potato Salad and Mealtime Dijon Mustard Potato Salad. The affected products have expiration dates between July 31, 2022, and Aug. 4, 2022. No illnesses or complaints from customers related to the recalled items had been reported at the time the notice was first posted earlier this month. If you have one of the impacted products at home, do not eat it. Instead, safely throw the potato salad away or return the container to your local Hy-Vee store for a full refund. Read the full article on the recall here and its FDA announcement.

