Michael Moore talks midterms on "Real Time With Bill Maher"

On Friday's episode of "Real Time With Bill Maher," documentary filmmaker Michael Moore expressed his hopes in relation to the upcoming midterm elections in November.

"We've talked about the midterms many times here," said Maher at the top of the segment. "I think there's sort of a bright spot there in the fact that the country is on the brink of disaster which, for the first time I can remember, the midterms are sexy. This is the one we usually have trouble getting people to go out and vote for, but now there's very high enthusiasm for a midterm election. What do you think is gonna happen?"

"Everybody needs to show up," said Moore. "And you need to bring 5 to ten people with you. Bring beer, make it a fun thing, have a party afterwards, whatever."

Being a self-proclaimed pessimist, Moore states emphatically that he's "never felt this optimistic."

"I was on your show six years ago when I said that Trump was gonna win, and the audience booed me . . . I think I had a pretty good sense of what was gonna happen. I think the opposite is gonna happen this time."

"I think that there is going to be such a landslide against the traitors, especially the 147 Republicans who just, hours after the insurrection, voted to not certify the elected president of the United States, Joe Biden. I think there are going to be so many people coming out to vote. I wanna thank the Supreme Court for reminding women they are in fact second-class citizens, and taking their rights away like this . . . I think there's gonna be such a massive turnout of women."

"There are so many signs of this," Moore continues, "I honestly think if we all do our work . . . we have a chance to do something."

Moore's appearance on the show coincides with the 20-year anniversary of his documentary, "Bowling for Columbine," which shed a light not only on the tragic shooting that took place at Columbine High School on April 20, 1999, but on the inherent problems experienced in the country as a result of lax gun laws and regulations.

