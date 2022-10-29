During a segment of Friday's "Real Time With Bill Maher," viewers are prepped for the upcoming midterm elections with a run-down of "24 things you don't know about Marjorie Taylor Greene."

"One of the people I love to listen to on Twitter is Marjorie Taylor Greene," says Maher prior to the run-down of his humorous list. ". . .She's really having a moment. Trump is considering her as a running-mate in 2024, and she's also gotten a lot of incredible press. And when the Republicans take over Congress in 11 days, she's gonna be very important there. So we thought today would be a good time to do 24 things you don't know about Marjorie Taylor Greene."

01 I've never been in a store without demanding to see the manager.

02 I have three kids, two in high school and one who was murdered by Hillary Clinton.

03 My greatest fears are snakes, spiders and Jews.

04 To keep things sexy in a relationship, I sometimes open the door completely unarmed.

05 I was once kicked off Truth Social for not comparing something to Nazis.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

06 My mom drank while she was pregnant with me. And even more after she met me.

07 I will work with Republicans who dislike me because there is no "I" in "team." I think.

08 Since classrooms are full of groomers, I'm trailer-schooling my kids.

09 I would've liked "Schindler's List" if it was shorter. Not the movie, the list of Jews he saved.

10 If I could meet anyone living or dead, I'd prefer living, because If I was dead what's the point?

Watch the rest of the segment here: