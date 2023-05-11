This Mother's Day, turn a typically sweet treat into something rich and savory

For some, Mother's Day is synonymous with breakfast or brunch. My mother is an ardent egg avoider and a true blue brunch hater, so that hasn't been the case for us — but that is neither here nor there!

If you're looking to avoid the hustle and bustle of going out to eat this Sunday morning and you're instead aiming to whip up something special for your mom or a mother-like figure in your life, then you've come to the right place.

I recently spoke with Lisa Steele, also known as "the queen of the coop" and author of The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook (HarperCollins, 2022) and asked her if she had any go-to egg dishes she especially loves for Mother's Day. Turns out — she had some stellar recommendations.

So, without further ado, here are her answers!

And if you're wondering, I'll be making a homemade dessert for my mom and taking her out for a decisively non-brunch meal at a local restaurant that has her absolute favorite food: crepes. I think she'll be a happy camper.

Happy Mother's Day!

The following interview has been lightly edited for clarity and length.

01 Forget sweet cream puffs — savory cream puffs should be all the rage I love making cream puffs for Mother's Day. They're not hard to make and look a lot fancier than they are. They're good for brunch, a fancy lunch or a teatime spread. You can also make them either sweet or savory. So it's fun to fill some with egg salad or tuna salad and some fresh herbs like tarragon and dill and then fill others with the more traditional sweet whipped cream fillings ."

Broccoli Tart (Photo courtesy of Lisa Steele)

02 You can never go wrong with cheese Another great Mother's Day dish is my broccoli and cheddar tart. It's baked in a rectangular tart pan which makes it easy to slice into thin slices and serve as finger food for brunch or an afternoon tea ."

Deviled Eggs with Avocado Oil and Sage (Photo courtesy of Lisa Steele)