If — unlike my colleague Maggie Hennessy — you are indeed a brunch adherent, look no further: This rundown of our top brunch items is sure to create a spread that'll satisfy even the pickiest eater.

As Salon staff writer Joy Saha puts it, "The portmanteau of 'breakfast' and 'lunch' was first coined in 1895, thanks to Guy Beringer, a British writer who penned an article titled 'Brunch: A Plea' in Hunter's Weekly. Beringer envisioned brunch to be a time for good food — eggs, coffee and sweet desserts, just to mention a few — and good company. Essentially, it would be a meal that sparked nothing but joy."

And it has certainly done just that, providing sustenance (and varying degrees of intoxication) for many. Restaurants that serve brunch are often chockfull of carousing patrons, happily sipping on the customary brunch libations while the line cooks are falling apart due to drudgery. Nonetheless, brunch retains its hold on the youngsters — and non-youngsters — throughout the land.

If, however, you're more into the idea of enjoying a brunch at home, then we have some wonderful options for you.

Without further ado . . .

03 Blueberry-Coconut Pie Overnight Oats Overnight oats with blueberries in jar (Getty Images/Westend61)Image_placeholder Image_placeholder This is one of the simplest items on this list. Prepare this the night before and let it set overnight in the fridge, then just pull it out and serve it as-is as you make finishing touches on the other dishes you're cooking. It's sure to be a real crowd-pleaser. Use whichever berries you have on hand as garnish!

05 Crab omelet Crab Holding Eggs (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images)Image_placeholder Image_placeholder While a crab omelet may not be the first thing you think of when it comes to egg preparations or cookery, there may be no better iteration. Buttery, saline crab is the perfect protein pairing for a classic omelet Amazingly simple and consisting of nothing other than eggs, green onions and crab (plus some salt and butter ), this dish is so much more than the sum of its parts. It should be said, though: You can get wild and add some cheese, too, if you're really feeling reckless.

06 Rice Cooker Oatmeal Creamy oatmeal bowl with banana, blueberries, mulberries and sesame seeds (Getty Images/OatmealStories)Image_placeholder Image_placeholder Courtesy of yours truly, this unique oatmeal preparation is genuinely A+. I would venture to say that when it comes to homemade oatmeal, there may be no better way to prepare it. Making oatmeal in your rice cooker takes away lots of the guess work and allows your rice cooker to do some "work" for you beyond just making your rice perfectly. The soft, toothsome oatmeal will, of course, also act as a perfect bed for whatever garnishes or toppings you have in mind.

08 Fearless Breakfast Salad Breakfast salad (Mary Elizabeth Williams)Image_placeholder Image_placeholder Breakfast and salad may seem like disparate components, but let us reassure you: A breakfast salad, chockfull of a wide range of ingredients, may be one of the prime manners of feeding yourself in the mornings. Featuring chopped nuts, orange, avocado, lime radishes and greens, plus a simple dressing, this salad is a gem. Your brunch visitors are certain to eat this with vigor.

09 Grown-up fruit salad Tropical fruit salad on a tray (Getty Images/Claudia Totir)Image_placeholder Image_placeholder Fruit salads add a bright, raw essence to the brunch spread. With minimal cookery and fresh ingredients, fruit salads offer a blank template to work with: Use whatever fruits you like best or have on hand, dress with whatever syrups or garnishes or additions you prefer. You really can't go wrong with fruit salad.

12 Scofflaw's French 75 French 75 (Maggie Hennessy)Image_placeholder Image_placeholder Of course, for many, brunch is essentially an acceptable masquerade for "allowing" you to drink during the day. If your guests (or you!) are especially looking forward to the alcohol component of your big brunch event, perhaps columnist Maggie Hennessy's French 75 will do the trick? With gin , lemon juice, simple syrup, sparkling wine and some lemon peel for garnish, it's a classy, uncomplicated libation to sip on throughout the brunch.

13 Savory coconut-rice breakfast bowl Rice pudding with pine nuts, fresh figs and maple syrup (Getty Images/Claudia Totir)Image_placeholder Image_placeholder For vegans and vegetarians in attendance, this might be the smash hit of the brunch event (or perhaps even for the carnivores). With rice made tender with coconut milk and an easy garnish made of avocado, radish, pumpkin seeds and scallions, the amazing diversity of flavors, colors and textures is A+.

14 Tinned Fish and Tomato Gazpacho Gaspacho soup (Getty Images/Fascinadora/500px)Image_placeholder Image_placeholder Gazpacho is genuinely a perfect brunch dish. This version, with tomatoes, red peppers , onions, cucumber and anchovies , is an excellent iteration. It's obviously totally delicious, but the best part? You can make it in advance, pop it in the refrigerator to chill and pull it out whenever you're ready to serve. Pour into bowls, top with garnishes and drizzles of oil, serve with bread — and you're good to go!