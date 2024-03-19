Jacques Pepin's 8 best vegan and vegetarian dishes

Jacques Pepin's influence and sheer presence in the culinary world is unparalleled.

A living legend, Pepin was the personal chef of the French President in the 1950s before moving to the United States and becoming a top chef in various French restaurants throughout the city. He was close with Julia Child, appearing in many instructional television shows with her, and has written over 30 cookbooks.

He has 24 James Beard awards, an Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement and a litany of other honors and awards. He also established a foundation in 2016 to support marginalized and lower-income adults looking to enter the culinary field.

To put it simply, Pepin is an icon, through and through.

Within his vast recipe oeuvre, Pepin also has an amazing assortment of plant-based dishes. Looking to get away from animal proteins this spring? Look no further.

01 Black Olive Tapenade with Figs and Mint Pungent, briny and bright, black olives are heightened by the nuanced flavor of fig and the freshness of mint. This tapenade mixes both oil-cured black olives with kalamata and also incorporates garlic, more olive oil and capers. The recipe calls for anchovy, but if you're looking to keep it vegan, just omit. Pepin recommends pairing with bagel chips — and who are we to disagree?

02 Crêpes Suzette The epitome of a classic French dish, this vegetarian staple is truly supreme and not all that challenging to make on your own. It also calls for staples that you most likely already have on hand. If you're not well versed with crepe making, you may want to make some practice ones to start, but once you get the hang of it, you'll be rocking and rolling before you know it. This dish is the perfect embodiment of the wonders of orange, butter and a touch of liqueur.

03 Maman's Cheese Soufflé There's an intimidating narrative that's developed around soufflé making; I promise it's not incredibly difficult! This dish is inspired by a minor mishap made by Pepin's mother when she was first learning to cook (not separating her egg whites from the yolks when making the batter) — but the mistake made the dish. Another recipe that calls for staples you already have on hand, perhaps sans gruyere and chives, it is an exercise in simplicity and the end result will blow you away. Pair with a well-dressed green salad and some crusty bread for a light, perfect meal.

We need your help to stay independent Subscribe today to support Salon's progressive journalism

04 Peas and Carrots with Two Onions A stellar distillation of a classic vegetable pairing, this dish interestingly incorporates two alliums along with butter, water, flour and thyme to elevate the simple taste of the carrot and the verdant, tender peas. It all comes together in under 15 minutes and is an ideal side dish for practically any entree. You may never make peas and carrots in a different manner after trying this.

05 Gnocchi Parisienne Step aside, gnocchi made from potato or ricotta — this Parisienne Gnocchi is a whole different animal. Fluffy, tender gnocchi made from flour, butter and milk are cooked thrice, ensuring a custardy interior and a crisped, slightly browned exterior. Finished with nothing more than oil, butter and Parmesan, the dish is classic and simple, with an incredible depth of flavor.

06 Grapefruit Granité with Mangoes and White Rum Mojito There may not be a more refreshing dessert imaginable. A slushy, sweet iteration of a granita, with flavors of mango, grapefruit and a white rum enhancement, this dessert is akin to an icy, sightly-melted frozen margarita. This should go without saying, but it's stellar. Of course, feel free to skip the rum, if preferred. The incredible pairing of grapefruit and mango, plus lime, honey, mint and even grenadine (Shirley Temple FTW) makes this one incredibly special recipe. Enjoy it all spring and summer long.

07 Skillet Apple Charlotte If you've never had a charlotte before, this is a wonderful iteration with which to start. Enhanced by honey, maple syrup, apricot preserves and butter, apples are sweetened and highlighted, and then paired with — believe it or not — white sandwich bread and sour cream. The end result is like nothing you've had before. Pepin calls for Granny Smiths but if you have another variety of apple on hand, feel free to swap them in.