Jacques Pepin's 8 best vegan and vegetarian dishes

Jacques Pepin's influence and sheer presence in the culinary world is unparalleled.
A living legend, Pepin was the personal chef of the French President in the 1950s before moving to the United States and becoming a top chef in various French restaurants throughout the city. He was close with Julia Child, appearing in many instructional television shows with her, and has written over 30 cookbooks.
He has 24 James Beard awards, an Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement and a litany of other honors and awards. He also established a foundation in 2016 to support marginalized and lower-income adults looking to enter the culinary field.
Pungent, briny and bright, black olives are heightened by the nuanced flavor of fig and the freshness of mint. This tapenade mixes both oil-cured black olives with kalamata and also incorporates garlic, more olive oil and capers. The recipe calls for anchovy, but if you're looking to keep it vegan, just omit.
Pepin recommends pairing with bagel chips — and who are we to disagree?
There's an intimidating narrative that's developed around soufflé making; I promise it's not incredibly difficult!
This dish is inspired by a minor mishap made by Pepin's mother when she was first learning to cook (not separating her egg whites from the yolks when making the batter) — but the mistake made the dish.
Another recipe that calls for staples you already have on hand, perhaps sans gruyere and chives, it is an exercise in simplicity and the end result will blow you away. Pair with a well-dressed green salad and some crusty bread for a light, perfect meal.
A stellar distillation of a classic vegetable pairing, this dish interestingly incorporates two alliums along with butter, water, flour and thyme to elevate the simple taste of the carrot and the verdant, tender peas. It all comes together in under 15 minutes and is an ideal side dish for practically any entree.
You may never make peas and carrots in a different manner after trying this.
Step aside, gnocchi made from potato or ricotta — this Parisienne Gnocchi is a whole different animal.
Fluffy, tender gnocchi made from flour, butter and milk are cooked thrice, ensuring a custardy interior and a crisped, slightly browned exterior. Finished with nothing more than oil, butter and Parmesan, the dish is classic and simple, with an incredible depth of flavor.
There may not be a more refreshing dessert imaginable. A slushy, sweet iteration of a granita, with flavors of mango, grapefruit and a white rum enhancement, this dessert is akin to an icy, sightly-melted frozen margarita. This should go without saying, but it's stellar. Of course, feel free to skip the rum, if preferred.
The incredible pairing of grapefruit and mango, plus lime, honey, mint and even grenadine (Shirley Temple FTW) makes this one incredibly special recipe. Enjoy it all spring and summer long.
If you've never had a charlotte before, this is a wonderful iteration with which to start.
Enhanced by honey, maple syrup, apricot preserves and butter, apples are sweetened and highlighted, and then paired with — believe it or not — white sandwich bread and sour cream. The end result is like nothing you've had before.
Pepin calls for Granny Smiths but if you have another variety of apple on hand, feel free to swap them in.
This magnificent, wildly refreshing dish calls for a litany of fresh fruit plus white wine, creme de cassis, pomegranate juice, orange zest, basil and strawberry preserves, along with toasted brioche, mint, sour cream and sugar. You have to try it to understand how terrific this dish is, preferably on a scorchingly hot day. It's incredibly unique and the flavor is exquisite.
Michael is a food writer, recipe editor and educator based in his beloved New Jersey. After graduating from the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, he worked in restaurants, catering and supper clubs before pivoting to food journalism and recipe development. He also holds a BA in psychology and literature from Pace University.
