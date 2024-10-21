Britney Spears announces marriage to . . . herself

"I think it’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever done," Spears says in a video posted to Instagram

Published October 21, 2024

Britney Spears is committed to one person and one person only — herself.

On Sunday, the pop star took to Instagram to post a video in which she's seen in a white ankle-length silk dress and a lacy veil, as though dressed for a wedding — which, in a sense, she was.

"The day I married myself … Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever done !!!," Spears writes in the caption for the video, which features Sting's "Fields of Gold" playing in the background. 

Spears' divorce to her third husband, Sam Asghari, was finalized in May. Prior to that short-lived union, she was married to dancer Kevin Federline — with whom she shares two children — and Jason Allen Alexander, whom she split with only 55 hours after their spur-of-the-moment Vegas wedding in 2004.

In her memoir, "The Woman in Me," Spears reflects on her marriage to Alexander, writing, “The third night we were together, he and I got s—faced. I don’t even remember that night at all, but from what I’ve pieced together, he and I lounged around the hotel room and stayed up late watching movies — 'Mona Lisa Smile' and 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' – then had the brilliant idea of going to A Little White Chapel at three thirty in the morning. When we got there, another couple was getting married, so we had to wait. Yes – we waited in line to get married . . . People have asked me if I loved him. To be clear: he and I were not in love. I was just honestly very drunk — and probably in a more general sense at the time in my life, very bored.”

