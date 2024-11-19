John Stamos receives backlash for wearing bald cap to show solidarity with Dave Coulier

The "Full House" star has been supportive of his costar who recently revealed having stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma

John Stamos is showing his "Full House" best friend and co-star Dave Coulier solidarity after Coulier's unexpected cancer diagnosis. But his support has sparked controversy.

In an Instagram post with multiple photos, Stamos is seen wearing a bald cap in support of Coulier who recently shaved his head to take preventive measures as he starts chemotherapy. In another photo, the fake-bald Stamos is holding hair clippers to Coulier's bald head. Another photo features both Stamos and Coulier's wife, Melissa Coulier, kissing the top of Coulier head. The caption jokes about the cap, saying, "Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro @dcoulier."

He continues, "You’re handling this with so much strength and positivity — it’s inspiring. I know you’re going to get through this, and I’m proud to stand with you every step of the way. I love you."

However, some commenters took issue with Stamos choosing to wear a bald cap instead of actually shaving his head.

One person commented, “What a shallow gesture! Couldn’t even cut your hair off for your friend. And you made sure to post it on Instagram to get those likes too."

Another praised Coulier for his strength but questioned whether Stamos bald cap was "appropriate." They explained, “A bald cap is showing solidarity? You can just take your cap off and be ‘normal’ again. When people take this route they actually shave their head. I can’t help but feel that you’re using Dave’s diagnoses as a way to make yourself more likeable.”

However, some others supported the decision and commented, “Uncle Jessie could never cut his hair."

Even "Full House" costar Candace Cameron Bure commented, saying, “This is fantastic ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

