I asked ChatGPT to plan my Thanksgiving menu. Here's how it did

Thanksgiving comes with plenty of stressors, especially if you’re hosting and cooking up a feast yourself. The main one being putting together an extensive Thanksgiving dinner menu complete with appetizers, main entrees, sides and desserts. Sure, the annual festivity has its fair share of signature Thanksgiving foods, but it can be hard — and frankly, overwhelming — to choose which specific dishes you’d like for your own, curated menu.

In the world of artificial intelligence chatbots, it seems like the solutions to some of our most pressing problems are right at our disposal. That includes creating a comprehensive Thanksgiving menu. In anticipation of the holiday, I turned to ChatGPT for some much-needed help on figuring out what to cook.

I started off simple and typed in “Help me create a Thanksgiving menu” into the message box. The chatbot instantly came up with a full menu separated into five parts: Appetizers, Main Dish, Side Dishes, Desserts and Drinks. For appetizers, the chatbot chose Deviled Eggs with a Paprika Twist, describing it as “a classic starter that's easy to prep and customize”; Cranberry Brie Bites, “puff pastry, creamy brie, and cranberry sauce — bite-sized and irresistible”; and an Autumn Charcuterie Board, containing “a mix of cheeses, cured meats, fresh figs, apples, and roasted nuts.”

Moving on to the main dish, the chatbot offered two suggestions: Roast Turkey with Herb Butter (“Tender, juicy turkey infused with garlic, sage, rosemary, and thyme,” it said) or Butternut Squash Lasagna layered with spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella for a vegetarian option.

The side dishes were pretty standard and included Classic Stuffing made with “crusty bread, celery, onions, and a touch of sage”; Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes with a hint of roasted garlic; Sweet Potato Casserole topped with pecans and toasted marshmallows; Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Balsamic Glaze; and Cranberry Sauce made with orange zest and a touch of cinnamon.

For dessert, the chatbot chose Pumpkin Pie, Apple Crisp and Pecan Pie Bars. Drinks included Hot Spiced Apple Cider made from apples, cinnamon and cloves; Cranberry Ginger Mocktail and Pumpkin Spice Latte — a “homemade version to keep the pumpkin vibes going,” per the chatbot.

ChatGPT also offered a few Thanskgiving-centric prompts, which I decided to test out. The first asked for a vegetarian dish for Thanksgiving. The chatbot suggested Stuffed Acorn Squash, saying it’s “hearty, festive, and packed with seasonal flavors.” It also offered a recipe for making the dish. All you’ll need are two medium acorn squashes, cooked quinoa or wild rice, fresh or dried cranberries, chopped pecans or walnuts, diced onions, garlic, cinnamon, thyme, olive oil, salt and pepper. Shredded Parmesan or vegan cheese is optional for topping.

In addition to menu ideas, ChatGPT offered a few hosting and Thanksgiving decor tips. “Decorating your home for Thanksgiving is all about creating a warm, inviting, and festive atmosphere that celebrates gratitude and the season's bounty,” the chatbot said.

It suggested hanging a wreath made out of autumn leaves, pinecones, berries, or mini pumpkins; a welcome sign and lanterns with LED candles in the entryway. Throw blankets & pillows, mantel decor and rustic touches, like bowls filled with acorns or vases with dried wheat stalks, are great for the living room. The dining table, which is the star of the holiday, can be decorated with an eye-catching centerpiece that contains candles, greenery, pumpkins and gourds. If you’re hosting a crowd, Thanksgiving-themed name cards and festive plates layered with autumnal napkins, rosemary and a mini pumpkin are must-haves.

For the kitchen, the chatbot suggested seasonal utensils (think festive dish towels and aprons) along with miniature pumpkins, cinnamon sticks, and small jars of seasonal spices placed on the countertop. Additionally, outdoor decorations included pumpkins and gourds, hay bales and string lights.

AI certainly has its list of detriments but, surprisingly, ChatGPT didn’t disappoint with its recommendations, tips and menu options. That’s all to say that if you’re struggling with compiling a Thanksgiving menu this year, perhaps give AI a chance.