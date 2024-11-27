"I was on their side": Rogan laughs at idea of a liberal version of his show

Joe Rogan finds the idea that Democrats need a liberal version of his popular podcast to be ridiculous.

The podcast host shared on Tuesday that he was once a big-time booster of the Democratic Party and that they pushed him away.

"They're scrambling to try to create their own version of this show. This is one thing that keeps coming up like, 'We need our own Joe Rogan.' But they had me," Rogan said on his show, among the most popular podcasts in the United States. "I was on your side! I was on your side."

Rogan blows with the breeze politically but he was a vocal proponent of the presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2020. Just two years ago, he boasted that he'd turned down opportunities to interview Donald Trump, calling the president-elect a "threat to democracy." He also praised the Kamala Harris campaign as recently as September.

When he did finally cave to the idea of a Trump interview, Rogan pushed back against some of Trump's more egregious lies. When the incoming president repeated debunked claims about voter fraud in the 2020 election, Rogan challenged him to present any evidence. He also threw the brakes on Vice President-elect JD Vance when he claimed that women "celebrate" getting abortions.

Related The podcast bros profiting off the loneliness epidemic

However, those tense moments weren't enough to keep Rogan from endorsing Trump, which he did the day before the election.

On Tuesday's podcast, Silicon Valley billionaire Marc Andreessen joined Rogan in laughing at the idea of a podcast like Rogan's for liberals.

"They also have, you know, ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN," Andreessen said.

Rogan joked that that was like "using smoke signals" in an era when "everybody else has a cellphone."