How to break your food delivery habit in 2025

During the pandemic, food delivery became more than a convenience — it became a lifeline. For many of us, it’s still a habit that feels hard to shake. But with rising fees, health goals unmet, and local restaurants squeezed by third-party apps, 2025 might be the year to reassess our reliance on takeout.

I know this because I was there. Delivery meals became a near-nightly occurrence in my household, driven by convenience, but costing us a little more than we realized. The financial strain was obvious — delivery fees, service charges and tips added 30% or more to each meal — but the hidden costs were just as significant. My nutritional goals suffered, and I began to feel disconnected from the joy of cooking and the support I wanted to offer local businesses.

Breaking the habit wasn’t easy, but it was transformative. If you’re ready to do the same, this guide is for you.

Start with your “why”

To break any habit, you need a reason. For me, it was threefold: my health, my wallet and my ethics. I wanted to eat more nutritious meals, save money for bigger goals and do better by the restaurants I love. Food delivery apps often take a significant cut from local businesses, leaving them with a fraction of the money you think you’re spending to support them.

Take a moment to identify your own “why.” Is it financial? A desire to cook more? A way to feel more connected to your community? Write it down. Let it guide your next steps.

Find your roadblocks

Once I had my “why,” I had to figure out what was stopping me from cooking at home. Here’s what I learned:

I wasn’t meal planning, which led to last-minute delivery orders.

My kitchen was often too cluttered to feel inspiring.

I didn’t have easy fixes for nights when cooking felt like too much.

Delivery had become a default, especially on busy or lazy nights.

From there, I borrowed a strategy from Kendra Adachi, author of “The Lazy Genius Way”: break big problems into small, actionable solutions.

Small solutions that work

Plan meals ahead

Meal planning doesn’t have to be elaborate. A few simple steps — like theme nights (Taco Tuesday, Soup Sunday) or jotting down meals for the week — can make a huge difference. Knowing what’s for dinner eliminates the temptation to open a delivery app when hunger strikes.

If meal planning feels overwhelming, start small. I found success by planning just three dinners a week and leaving the rest flexible for leftovers or low-effort meals. Over time, I got better at stocking ingredients for meals we genuinely enjoyed, which made cooking less of a chore and more of a pleasure.

Keep the kitchen ready

A dirty kitchen is the enemy of cooking. Inspired by K.C. Davis’s “How to Keep House While Drowning,” I started practicing “closing duties.” Every night before bed, I empty the sink, store (or freeze) leftovers and wipe down the counters. These three small tasks transformed my relationship with cooking.

This routine became one of my favorite parts of the day. I toss on music, use cleaning products I genuinely enjoy (a good-smelling spray can be oddly motivating) and savor the ritual. Waking up to a clean kitchen not only makes mornings smoother, but also removes an easy excuse to order delivery later.

Stock the freezer

Freezer meals became my secret weapon. I had dabbled in meal prep before but mostly for office lunches—and let’s be honest, they weren’t thrilling. This time, I shifted my focus to comforting dinners that could be made in double batches and frozen for later.

Curries, stews, pasta bakes, pot pies, vegetable lasagnas and Swedish meatballs all became staples. Pinterest and Instagram are full of ideas, and I started thinking of freezer cooking as a favor to “future me.” After a long day of interviews in the Chicago slush, knowing that dinner was just a reheating away was often enough to keep me off the apps.

Plan for “lazy” nights

Not every night needs to involve a full recipe. Delivery often felt easiest on nights when I was low on energy, so I started keeping ingredients for mix-and-match meals on hand.

Shredded rotisserie chicken and bagged salads became a go-to. Omsom noodle kits paired with tofu, rotisserie chicken or frozen meatballs were another lifesaver. Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods freezer sections offered plenty of solid options — from stir-fry kits to frozen pizzas — that felt quicker and cheaper than delivery.

Recreate your favorites

One of the most satisfying parts of this process has been recreating some of my delivery staples at home. Cà ri gà — Vietnamese coconut curry with chicken — now simmers on my stove instead of arriving in a takeout container. Sweetgreen-inspired salads have become a lunchtime highlight. Even pad Thai feels less intimidating thanks to Pinterest’s wealth of dupe recipes.

Learning to make these dishes didn’t just save money; it also gave me a sense of accomplishment. And the best part? They taste even better fresh than they do after languishing in a delivery bag.

The reward

As I reflect on the past year, I’ve noticed changes beyond the numbers in my bank account. I’ve rediscovered the joy of cooking, embraced a sense of agency over my meals and felt more connected to the food I eat. I also support local restaurants by dining in or ordering directly from their websites, skipping the third-party fees.

Breaking a delivery habit doesn’t mean swearing off takeout entirely—it’s about finding balance. Start small, celebrate your wins, and remember your “why.”