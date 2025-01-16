"This whole episode was unfortunate": Giuliani keeps houses in settlement with Ga. election workers

Rudy Giuliani has reached a settlement with two Georgia election workers who he defamed while pushing Donald Trump's stolen election conspiracy theories.

“I have reached a resolution of the litigation with the Plaintiffs that will result in a satisfaction of the Plaintiffs’ judgment. This resolution does not involve an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any of the Parties. I am satisfied with and have no grievances relating to the result we have reached," Giuliani shared in a statement.

A jury found that the former mayor of New York owed a debt of nearly $150 million to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss in December 2023 and Giuliani spent all of the last year attempting to maneuver around paying off that debt. Eventually, judges ordered Giuliani to hand over many of his prized possessions, such as a Mercedes-Benz formerly owned by actress Lauren Bacall and his New York penthouse.

Giuliani has been largely uncooperative with orders to hand over his assets and orders to cease his defaming of Freeman and Moss. He has been found in contempt of court twice so far this year. In his statement about the settlement, Giuliani said their agreement would allow him to keep his possessions and homes in New York and Florida.

"I have been able to retain my New York coop and Florida Condominium and all of my personal belongings. No one deserves to be subjected to threats, harassment, or intimidation. This litigation has taken its toll on all parties. This whole episode was unfortunate," he said. "I and the Plaintiffs have agreed not to ever talk about each other in any defamatory manner, and I urge others to do the same.”

Moss and Freeman seemed eager to put the case behind them.

“The past four years have been a living nightmare. We have fought to clear our names, restore our reputations, and prove that we did nothing wrong. Today is a major milestone in our journey," they revealed in a statement. "We have reached an agreement, and we can now move forward with our lives. We have agreed to allow Mr. Giuliani to retain his property in exchange for compensation and his promise not to ever defame us.”