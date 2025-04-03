Trump makes National Security Council firings on advice of Laura Loomer

President Donald Trump has fired at least six officials from the National Security Council after far-right personality Laura Loomer pushed for the shake-up in an Oval Office meeting.

Senior Director for Intelligence Brian Walsh, Senior Director for International Organizations Maggie Dougherty, and Senior Director for Legislative Affairs Thomas Boodry were amongst those fired, per the New York Times.

The firings mark the latest salvo in Trump’s long-simmering antipathy toward the National Security Council, which was fueled in part by a spat with former NSC staffer and whistleblower Alexander Vindman.

Loomer spoke to Trump on Wednesday, alleging that numerous NSC officials were unfit for service and had “slipped through” the Trump administration’s vetting process, per Axios. That vetting process reportedly included loyalty tests and questions about voting records.

In posts to X, Loomer defended her “opposition research" but declined to divulge specifics on individuals she flagged or other details.

Also present at the meeting between Loomer and Trump was National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, who accidentally added journalist Jeffrey Goldberg to a Yemen group chat discussing then-unknown military operations in Yemen last month. Per the Times, Waltz made attempts to defend various NSC staffers. Ultimately, it appears Loomer’s influence won out.

The far-right social media influencer has long had the ear of the president, but many inside the MAGA movement worry she could be toxic to Trump. The self-described “pro-white nationalist” has feuded with high-profile Trump loyalists in the past.

In 2023, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned Loomer as “mentally unstable and a documented liar” after reports circulated that Trump was mulling hiring the influencer. Last fall, Greene joined other GOP figures to denounce a racist jab Loomer made towards former Vice President Kamala Harris.